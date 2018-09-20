Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, Miami-Dade Animal Services and Village of Bal Harbour sponsor free spay/neuter surgeries for cats

In an effort to continue her commitment to control the overpopulation of cats in Miami-Dade County, Commissioner Sally Heyman is once again sponsoring a free spay/neuter event for cats in District 4. Commissioner Heyman is joined by the Village of Bal Harbour along with Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department to offer the FREE spay/neuter surgeries for cats on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at Bal Harbour Recreation Center located at 18 Bal Bay Drive, in Bal Harbour. Please call 3-1-1 to make an appointment. All cats must be dropped off at the event at 7:30 a.m.

“I’m happy to host my tenth FREE spay and neuter event in District 4,” said Commissioner Heyman. “It is imperative that we reduce the overpopulation of cats in Miami-Dade County.”

This event is open to all residents of Miami-Dade County. We hope the Northeast part of the county participates in this FREE activity.

Requirements (NO EXCEPTIONS): Service for Miami-Dade County residents ONLY. Maximum of three (3) appointments per residential address and all cats must be in a carrier to receive services. Proof of current rabies vaccination must be provided for all cats presented, otherwise they will be vaccinated for free. Veterinarian may decline surgery of any pet due to health reasons. Please call 3-1-1 to schedule an appointment.

For additional information, please call 305-787-5999.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman

Miami-Dade Animal Services

Village of Bal Harbour

WHAT: FREE spay/neuter for cats for Miami-Dade County residents

Appointments necessary; please call 3-1-1.

WHEN: October 14, 2018, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Bal Harbour Recreation Center, 18 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour