MIAMI / MIAMI BEACH / FORT LAUDERDALE – Seven Spectacular Performances!





The XXIV International Ballet Festival of Miami 2019 (IBFM), under the artistic direction of Eriberto Jimenez, will be presented from July 27 through August 18. The Festival, the most important in the US, is responsible for bringing to South Florida the works of over 100 artists from more than 20 worldwide ballet companies representing countries from Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America. The festival also incorporates a dance film series, art exhibits, book presentations, workshops, master classes and five live performances to provide an event that serves the diverse audience of Miami-Dade County.

The IBFM launches with a VIP Cocktail Reception (invited guests) featuring the Unveiling of the Official IBFM Poster created by Cuban American artist Alexander Mijares, and the opening of his art exhibit “Ballerinas”. The unveiling of the “A life for Dance” Award statuette created by Mexican artist David Camorlinga. Saturday, July 27 / 8 p.m. along with a dance-inspired fine arts exhibition exhibit “Danseurs” by Colombian sculpture Liliana Mendez and the photography exhibit “Presicion” by Mexican artist Luis Arturo Chacon, open to the public the month of August at the beautiful, historic Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33130.

Seven magnificent performances will thrill audiences this year;

“IBFM Youth Gala”, featuring young local, national and international ballet competition medalists at the at the

* Saturday, Aug. 3 @ 7:30 pm. Manuel Artime Theater

Four “Contemporary Performances” featuring companies from, Italy, Dom. Republic, Switzerland and USA on

* Friday, August 9 @ 8:00 pm at the Lincoln Rd Mall and at Wynwood Walls (Outdoors Performance),

* Saturday, Aug. 10 @ 8:00 pm. Miami Arts Charter School (Wynwood),

* Sunday, Aug. 11 @ 5:00 pm. Amaturo Theater Broward Center for the Performing Arts,

The IBFM Finale with two Spectacular Performances featuring the stars of renowned ballet companies from Austria, France, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Hungary, Slovenia, Netherlands and USA.

* Saturday, Aug. 17 @ 8:00 pm. “Etoiles Classical Grand Gala”, at the Fillmore Miami Beach Jackie Gleason Theater

* Sunday, Aug. 18 @ 5:00 pm. “Festival Closing Gala” at the Miami Dade County Auditorium.

Each year at the Gala Performances IBFM presents the “A Life for Dance” Lifetime Achievement Award to a legendary figure of the dance world, this year Maestro Wilhelm Bermann & the “Criticism and Culture of Ballet” Dance journalism Award to Washington Post dance critic Sarah Kaufman.

The IBFM also presents a dance film series, including the new documentary “La Chana” based on the life of renowned flamenco dancer La Chana, and “Pina Bausch Ein Film” based on the work of renowned German choreographer Pina Bausch, presented at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center on July 29 & 30 and August 4 & 5 at Miami Beach Cinematheque.

The IBFM has created a space for the special presentation of Magazines & Books dedicated to the dance. Authors are present for the release and signing of their books and interviewed by ArtBurst Miami critic Orlando Taquechel. Book Presentations are open to the public and free of charge at Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center,

For performances, activities schedule, and ticket information, please visit www.internationalballetfestival.org