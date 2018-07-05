More Than 100 New Florida Laws Kicked in From July 1, 2018

Governor Rick Scott has been busy lately. During the 2018 legislative session, signed into law more than 100 new bills that affect everything from child marriage to opioid drug use. The new legislation also addressed the state budget, which chimes in at a whopping $88 Billion.

Child Marriage

SB 140 will disallow minors from getting married unless they are 17 with written parental or guardian consent. Previously, 16-17-year-olds were able to get married in Florida easily with parental consent, especially if they were pregnant or had children together. This new law is aimed at making young people wait a little while and avoid the need for getting a divorce before they are even twenty years old.

Education & Bullying

The new HB 7055 law is directed at helping public school students attend private school. Vouchers will be issued to students suffering from bullying allowing them to transfer from public to private school. These “hope scholarships” will be funded by voluntary sales tax designations for vehicle transactions from motorists in the state. Another sub-section includes additional funding for the Gardiner scholarship program that helps educate students with disabilities.

Regarding higher education, a new law would allow colleges to waive student fees for active members of the military.

Opioids

Opioid use is an epidemic in Florida, and Rick Scott is taking swift action with HB 21 that will try to keep patients from getting addicted to painkillers then moving onto harder, street drugs. This law limits prescriptions for acute pain and opioids to a three-day supply.

The question is, does this new law overstep boundaries by dictating medical protocols and what is “medically necessary,” or best for the patient? Thankfully it excludes cancer patients or chronically ill people in pain.

Public Beach Access

HB 631 will allow private residents and business owners the right to restrict beach access in front of their property. This rule applies to only the dry sand up to the property; the wet sand down to the water would still be publicly accessible.

Phone Solicitation

This legislation will impose restrictions on telecommunications companies and dictate which calls should be blocked and which should not be blocked. This bill is also called the “Florida Call-Blocking Act.”

Daylight Savings Time

Although it still requires Congressional approval, SB 1013 will allow Florida to stay on year-round daylight savings time.

Invasive Species

Invasive or damaging species of wildlife will now be captured and disposed of by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The new law requires that they institute a pilot program and the priorities are to take care of lionfish, or devil firefish as it’s sometimes called and tegu lizards.

Social Media Threats of Mass Destruction

Posting threats of violence or mass shootings on social media will now carry a second-degree felony charge according to the new law. So think first before posting anything on the socials or you’ll become a guest of the police.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act

Unfortunately, the rash of mass shootings has made this law necessary. It first requires that every school in the state will have an armed guard at the door and active shooter training will be mandatory monthly. School boards must also have a threat assessment team and plan in place.

Incarcerated Parents

One of the new laws that went into effect on Sunday will force DCF to include parents who are incarcerated in development of case plans for their children while they are incarcerated.

This list is just a small sampling of the more than 100 laws that went into effect on July 1, 2018, in the state of Florida.