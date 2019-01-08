North Shore Medical Center: A Year in Review 2018

North Shore Medical Center has been serving Miami Dade County for more than 61 years.

During 2018, the physicians and employees upheld the goal of the hospital’s high standard of consistently delivering the best care to its patients.

In the Spring, North Shore Medical Center earned an “A” for patient safety in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. By achieving an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, North Shore Medical Center received recognition as one of the safest hospitals in the United States. The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog, assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” and “F” letter grades to hospitals nationwide and provides the most complete picture of patient safety in the U.S. North Shore Medical Center was one of 720 awarded an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the country.

North Shore Medical Center appointed Mark Racicot to the position of chief executive officer this year. Mark will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at North Shore Medical Center. Prior to his appointment to North Shore Medical Center Racicot was the chief executive officer at Florida Medical Center and he also served as the chief operating officer at Palmetto General Hospital where he was also the lead COO for Tenet’s Miami-Dade Group hospitals. Under his leadership of Broward and Miami-Dade, Racicot implemented processes to improve standardization and efficiency across the five hospitals. He also helped create a regional capital plan to refurbish patient rooms over a three year period across the ten hospitals in Florida. At Palmetto, Racicot oversaw the design and construction of the hospital’s new 31-bed clinical decision unit. He also managed a variety of projects including a new CT unit and MRI replacement in the imaging department and telemetry system upgrades on three nursing units. Racicot holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from WPI and is a registered engineer. In addition, he has a Master of Business Administration from Fitchburg State University

North Shore Medical Center earned recognition from the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration as meeting the standards for Comprehensive Stroke Center designation. To be eligible, Centers must demonstrate compliance with stroke standards as a Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center and meet additional requirements, related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and to provide staff with the education and training to care for complex stroke patients. As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, North Shore can now treat patients suffering from severe acute ischemic strokes, when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, with an advanced minimally invasion surgical approach.

In recognition of National Doctors’ Day, North Shore Medical Center honored its physicians and thanked them for their service, skills and compassion. The outstanding group of physicians participated in a special awards ceremony and luncheon. Luis Perezalonso, M.D. was named “Most Responsive Physician,” Vicenzo Novara, M.D. was acknowledged for being the “Highest CPOE (computerized physician order entry) Performer,” Bashar A. Mohsen, M.D. “Best Bedside Manner,” Amy Jarvis, M.D. received the “Best Team Player” award, and Rehan A. Naqui, M.D., was honored with the “Physician of the Year” award.

North Shore Medical Center takes pride in helping the community. This year, the hospital participated in community screenings and provided glucose and blood pressure screenings. The hospital also participated in a mock disaster drill scenario with Miami Dade County Emergency Response officials on first responder disaster preparedness. Employee staff also participated in the Breast Feeding walk that took place at Tropical Park and employees also collected 6,150 servings of cereal for the healthy over hungry cereal drive to help children that are in need. For the holiday season the staff also collected toys to donate to the Miami Vets Center to help our wounded soldiers this holiday season.

As 2019 quickly approaches, the physicians and staff at North Shore Medical Center vow to continue their mission to enhance services and maintain the top-notch care that the community has come to expect.