Orange Bowl and Palm Beach County Groundbreaking Ceremony to Take Place at Glades Pioneer Park in Belle Glade

Groundbreaking marks Orange Bowl’s fifth legacy gift to

South Florida community in the last 10 years

Who: The Orange Bowl Committee and Palm Beach County

What: Orange Bowl Committee and Palm Beach County groundbreaking ceremony for renovation of existing football stadium and field at Glades Pioneer Park in Belle Glade, Fla.

The new field will be called Orange Bowl Field at Glades Pioneer Park. Renovations will include a synthetic turf field and maintenance, an electronic scoreboard, an entry monument, fencing, walkways and signage. The much-needed renovation of Glades Pioneer Park furthers the Orange Bowl’s commitment to youth sports in the South Florida community. The park serves as the playing site for several teams from the Glades Youth Football League, which is a current member of the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance (OBYFA). In addition, many current and former NFL players from the area have used the field to conduct youth football camps.

This is the Orange Bowl’s fifth Legacy Gift to the South Florida community and the first in Palm Beach County. Combined, Orange Bowl Legacy Gift projects have provided nearly $16 million worth of improvements toward the beautification of the South Florida community and recreational park activities for residents and their families.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 2018

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Glades Pioneer Park

866 S.R. 715

Belle Glade, FL 33430