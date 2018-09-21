Orange Bowl and South Florida Schools Collect Over 1,300 Pairs of New and Gently Used Athletic Shoes As Part of Kicks for Kids Program

WHO: The Orange Bowl Committee WHAT: “Shopping” experience for children at the Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids “store” as part of the Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids program WHEN: Monday, September 24, 2018 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. WHERE: Kids in Distress (Broward Location) – 819 NE 26th St. – Wilton Manors, FL 33305 WHY: The Orange Bowl, in partnership with associate sponsor, TD Bank, will distribute new and gently used athletic shoes to South Florida youth as part of the Orange Bowl “Kicks for Kids” program to provide them athletic shoes to participate in and benefit from sports and exercise.

The Orange Bowl, in partnership with associate sponsor, TD Bank, will distribute new and gently used athletic shoes to South Florida youth as part of the Orange Bowl “Kicks for Kids” program, at Kids in Distress Inc. (KID), in Wilton Manors, Fla., on Monday, September 24.

The Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids program, which started in 2011, provides local South Florida youth a free pair of new or gently used athletic shoes to participate in and benefit from sports and exercise. This year, schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties collected over 1,300 pairs of new and gently used athletic shoes. Since its inception, the Orange Bowl and the South Florida community, through the Kicks for Kids program, have been able to collect nearly 15,000 pairs of new and gently used athletic shoes.

“The Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids program is very special,” said Orange Bowl Committee president and chair, Sean Pittman. “Participation in sports and exercise is important for our South Florida youth and having the proper shoes to participate in those activities is equally as important; and the Kicks for Kids program offers that to these kids.”

For the sixth consecutive year, In Jacob’s Shoes cleaned and restored the gently worn shoe donations. In Jacob’s Shoes received a portion of the shoe donations, a financial contribution, as well as a plaque of appreciation from the Orange Bowl for its extraordinary efforts.

The Orange Bowl will be donating the new and gently used athletic shoes to Kids in Distress. Again this year, the Orange Bowl will feature a “shopping” experience for children at the Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids “store” at the Kids in Distress headquarters where youth will select their shoes along with a new pair of shoelaces.

The schools in Miami-Dade County that collected the most shoes are Eugene B. Thomas K-8 Center, Dr. William Chapman Elementary and Norma B. Bossard Elementary, respectively. The Broward County schools that collected the most shoes are Panther Run Elementary, Bayview Elementary and Sea Castle Elementary, respectively.

For their outstanding efforts collecting shoes for the Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids program, the Orange Bowl donated $1,000 to first place schools in each county, $750 to second place schools, and a $250 teacher supplies gift card to ACE Supplies to third place schools.

For more information on the Orange Bowl Kicks for Kids program, please visit: orangebowl.org.