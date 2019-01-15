SEE YOU LATER ALLIGATOR

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Before the Federal Government shutdown, it was a picture perfect day as the Social Citizens of South Florida (SCS) left Miami and urban sprawl behind where they visited the unique Everglades National Park.

On a comfortable bus, the group traveled west on Tamiami Trail and through the bus windows, our thoughts reflected the adjacent canal and vast expanse of brownish green river of sawgrass. The Miccosukee Indian tribe’s Bingo and Gaming building appears then becomes a speck on the horizon. Majestic blue herons and black anhinga with outstretched wings greeted us.

After the bus trip, we then boarded a tram ride on an enlightening tour of the Shark Valley. Dave Brackett, volunteer park guide, educated the group on the Everglades, the United States 5th largest national park with more than 1.5 million acres and averages 65 inches of rainfall per year.

Hunters nearly decimated water fowl because the feathers were in huge demand for woman’s stylish hats in America and abroad. Outcry from women’s groups of America helped Congress ratify laws that forbade the hunting of the exotic birds and in 1947, President Harry Truman, dedicated this national treasure Everglades National Park.

“This has been a great trip for the Social Citizens. The group got a feel of the real Florida with views of the wetlands, abundant birdlife and alligators. We try to offer trips that are appealing for our members and this is what our club does, it provides a variety of activities,” said Dennis Stubbolo, president, SCS.

Formidable black color alligators sun themselves on the canal banks in the orange sunshine. Among lily pads, curious herons, egrets and wood storks birds seemingly amused as the gentle wind rustles the saw grass with nature songs. Winter is the ideal time for a visit to the park since the summer becomes inhospitable with oppressive humidity and hungry mosquitoes.

“This is federally owned property that belongs to all Americans. The tram operates once an hour and the path is roughly 50 miles. Therefore, the asphalt path offers bicyclists a great opportunity to ride and take in all the beauty,” said Brackett.

Maria and John Napolitano’s first visit to the Everglades and they were enthralled with the natural grandeur. “It was quite interesting to have learned much from the guide’s talk especially about the gators.”

“It is so relaxing being here so close to nature and breathing fresh air. We are so use to artificiality. In nature there is a balance. Our guide mentioned the ecosystem and food chain and saw plenty of alligators but other animals include panthers, raccoons, and rabbits,” said Brooke Marshall.

As a member of the Social Citizens, the group has a way that brings families together to enjoy life. Boris Ostrovsky was accompanied with his visiting daughter, Nataliya Ostrovskaya, from New York. “I also enjoyed walking up the observation tower and looking beyond,” said Ostrovsky.

Afterwards the group returned on the bus trip to North Miami Beach for a pleasant Chinese buffet lunch. Everyone agreed that it was a perfect way to top off the year.

Consider joining the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS) where you can cultivate friends, socialize, bus trips to cultural and education destinations, enjoy theater, concerts and dine at great restaurants.

Mark your calendars for upcoming events.

