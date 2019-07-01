Seven ‘Disney Springs Hotels’ Offering Florida Residents Special ‘Summer Fun’ Rates Through August 28

If you have not yet taken a fun family getaway this summer, there is still time. A great choice is a visit to Central Florida, which has something to please everyone in the family. Even better: you can take advantage of the appealing “Summer Fun” rates that are being offered by the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels. Available for stays through August 28, 2019, the special room rates provide the opportunity to take in the many outstanding new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort.

This includes the fantastic 11-acre Toy Story Land, and Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; the dazzling Tree of Life Awakenings, and fun Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and the festive Move It! Shake It! MouskeDance It! Street Party at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Located on Walt Disney World Resort property, the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels are ideally situated an easy walk to Disney Springs, which now features more than 150 retail, dining and entertainment establishments. This includes an impressive diversity of restaurants, including six influenced by renowned James Beard Award-winning chefs. Disney Springs’ exceptional shopping options range from Disney-inspired merchandise to unique boutiques to top brand name retailers. Plus, Disney Springs features an impressive array of 25 different entertainment acts every night, including outstanding live music, specialty acts and more.

Guests staying at these seven Official Walt Disney World Hotels also enjoy two great benefits at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks through December 31, 2020: Extra Magic Hours benefit and 60-Day FastPass+ benefit, with valid theme park admission. The Extra Magic Hours benefit enables guests to experience extra time in at least one of the Walt Disney World Theme Parks each day, either before it opens or after it closes. The 60-Day FastPass+ benefit provides the opportunity to reserve access to select attractions, shows and more, up to 60 days before you arrive. Ask your travel provider to ensure they can give you the necessary ticket confirmation or hotel reservation number needed to utilize this benefit. Upon booking your stay, please allow 24-72 hours for your information to be added to the Disney reservation system.

In addition, the seven hotels provide shuttle transportation approximately every 30 minutes to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks, two Water Parks, and at night to the Disney Springs area.

Plus, guests receive the “Disney Springs Passport” booklet that features discounts and specials from Disney Springs merchants on entertainment, shopping and dining. Among the coupons featured in the booklet are discounts and special offers at Rainforest Café at Disney Springs Marketplace, House of Blues Restaurant, The Polite Pig, T-Rex Café, Frontera Cocina, Wolfgang Puck Express, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop.

The Disney Springs Resort area hotels’ “Summer Fun” rates for stays through August 28, 2019 are:

· B Resort & Spa – rates from $89 per room, per night

· Best Western Lake Buena Vista – rates from $84.99 per room, per night

· DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – rates from $113 per suite, per night

· Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – rates from $98 per room, per night

· Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – rates from $93 per room, per night

· Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area – rates from $89 per room, per night

· Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – rates from $80 per room, per night.

DisneySpringsHotels.com , specifically https://disneyspringshotels. com/summer-fun/ (or http://bit.ly/DSHSummer ). The special room rates are available for stays through August 28, 2019, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include the Resort Services Fee or daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups. For information on the special hotel rates, or to make a reservation, visit, specifically(or). The special room rates are available for stays through August 28, 2019, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include the Resort Services Fee or daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups.

Walt Disney World’s appealing new “Florida Resident Get Your Ears On Ticket.” Available for purchase by August 25, 2019, the special 3-day or 4-dayticket enables Florida residents to visit one Walt Disney World Theme Park per day, through August 28, 2019, with no blackout dates. Florida residents can purchase a 3-day ticket for just $67 per day, plus tax (for a total of $199 plus tax), or a 4-day ticket for only $55 per day, plus tax (for a total of $219 plus tax). Note that it is one theme park per day, and tickets may be used anytime through August 28, 2019. Tickets are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. For information, visit http://disneyurl.com/ hotelplaza , and click on the “Theme Park Tickets” > “Select Tickets” option. A terrific way to experience the destination is by taking advantage ofappealingAvailable for, 2019, the specialenables Florida residents to visit, through, 2019, with no blackout dates. Florida residents can purchase a 3-day ticket for just $67 per day, plus tax (for a total of $199 plus tax), or a 4-day ticket for only $55 per day, plus tax (for a total of $219 plus tax). Note that it is one theme park per day, and tickets may be used anytime through August 28, 2019. Tickets are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced. For information, visit, and click on the “Theme Park Tickets” > “Select Tickets” option.

Additional benefits of staying at one of the Disney Springs Resort area hotels include: the ability to purchase Disney Theme Park Tickets at the hotels’ website and at their Guest Service Desk; a Disney Merchandise store located in each hotel; and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World Resort golf courses.

Disney Springs Resort area hotels includes:

· B Resort & Spa — this chic lifestyle resort opened in 2014 with 394 designer guest rooms and suites, the full-service B Indulged® AVEDA Spa, and features American Kitchen Bar & Grill and complimentary Wi-Fi

· Best Western Lake Buena Vista – the 308-room, 18-story hotel offers two restaurants, heated pools, a fitness center, wireless high-speed internet, and beautiful views of the Walt Disney World Resort and scenic Lake Buena Vista

· DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando — the only all-suite resort hotel in the Disney Springs Resort Area, the hotel features 229 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, a tropically landscaped pool, splash pad and tennis

· Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace — just steps from Disney Springs, the 1,011-room hotel offers a beautifully redesigned pool area with two outdoor pools and a Float Lagoon, and four new restaurants and lounges

· Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista — connected to Disney Springs via Pedestrian Skybridge, the 814-room hotel features seven dining options including a Disney Character Breakfast every Sunday, two heated pools and a fitness center

· Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area — featuring newly renovated rooms steps from Disney Springs, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, kids under 11 eat free, and unique on-site Disney Benefits, including continuous shuttles to Disney Parks.

· Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – 60-Day FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours with the closest hotel to Disney Springs. Experience Disney Character Breakfast 3 days a week, Oasis Aquatic Pool Playground and continuous transportation to Disney Theme Parks.

For more information on the Disney Springs Resort area hotels, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com