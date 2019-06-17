Seven ‘Disney Springs Hotels’ Offering Special ‘First Responders Rates’ Through Sept 3

If you are a U.S. police officer, firefighter, emergency medical technician (EMT), paramedic, 911 dispatcher, doctor, or nurse, you should consider taking advantage of the special “First Responders Rates” that are being offered by the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels in the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Available for stays through Sept. 3, 2019, the special room rates provide the opportunity to take in the many outstanding new offerings at the Walt Disney World Resort.

This includes the terrific 11-acre Toy Story Land, where guests “shrink” to the size of a toy to explore the adventure and fun of Andy’s backyard, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios;Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom Park; and the fun Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party and the dazzling Tree of Life Awakenings nighttime visual display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Located on Walt Disney World Resort property, the seven Disney Springs Resort area hotels are ideally situated an easy walk to Disney Springs, which now features more than 150 retail, dining and entertainment establishments. This includes an impressive array of restaurants by renowned chefs; 108 shopping options ranging from Disney-inspired merchandise to unique boutiques to top brand name retailers; and exceptional live entertainment.

Guests staying at these seven Official Walt Disney World Hotels also enjoy two great benefits at the Walt Disney World Theme Parks through December 31, 2019: Extra Magic Hoursbenefit and 60-Day FastPass+ benefit, with valid theme park admission. The Extra Magic Hours benefit enables guests to experience extra time in at least one of the Walt Disney World Theme Parks each day, either before it opens or after it closes. The FastPass+ benefit provides the opportunity to reserve access to select attractions, shows and more, up to 60 days before you arrive. Ask your travel provider to ensure they can give you the necessary ticket confirmation or hotel reservation number needed to utilize this benefit. Upon booking your stay, please allow 24-72 hours for your information to be added to the Disney reservation system.

In addition, the seven hotels provide shuttle transportation approximately every 30 minutes to all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks, two Water Parks, and at night to the Disney Springs area.

Plus, guests receive the “Disney Springs Passport” booklet that features discounts and specials from Disney Springs merchants on entertainment, shopping and dining. Among thecoupons featured in the booklet are discounts and special offers at T-REX Café, Rainforest Café at Disney Springs Marketplace, The Polite Pig, House of Blues Restaurant, Frontera Cocina, Wolfgang Puck Express, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, and Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company,

The Disney Springs Resort area hotels’ “First Responders Rates” for stays through Sept. 3, 2019 are:

B Resort & Spa – rates from $89 per room, per night

– rates from $89 per room, per night Best Western Lake Buena Vista – rates from $79.99 per room, per night

– rates from $79.99 per room, per night DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando – rates from $129 per suite, per night

– rates from $129 per suite, per night Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace – rates from $119 per room, per night

– rates from $119 per room, per night Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – rates from $99 per room, per night

– rates from $99 per room, per night Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area – rates from $95 per room, per night

– rates from $95 per room, per night Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – rates from $75 per room, per night.

For information on the special hotel rates, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com , specifically https://disneyspringshotels.com/first-responders/ (or http://bit.ly/1stHeroes ). The “First Responders Rates” apply to U.S. police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMT), paramedics, 911 dispatchers, doctors andnurses. The special room rates are available for stays through September 3, 2019, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include the Resort Services Fee or daily parking fee (if applicable), taxes or gratuities. The offer is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or for groups. To take advantage of the special “First Responders Rates,” you must show your appropriate supporting ID upon check-in.

Other benefits of staying at one of the Disney Springs Resort area hotels include: the ability to purchase Disney Theme Park Tickets at the hotels’ website and at their Guest Service Desk; a Disney Merchandise store located in each hotel; and advance tee times and discounts at all Walt Disney World Resort golf courses.

The Disney Springs Resort area hotels (DisneySpringsHotels.com) includes:

B Resort & Spa — this chic lifestyle resort opened in 2014 with 394 designer guest rooms and suites, the full-service B Indulged ® AVEDA Spa, and features American Kitchen Bar & Grill and complimentary Wi-Fi

— this chic lifestyle resort opened in 2014 with 394 designer guest rooms and suites, the full-service B Indulged AVEDA Spa, and features American Kitchen Bar & Grill and complimentary Wi-Fi Best Western Lake Buena Vista – the 308-room, 18-story hotel offers two restaurants, heated pools, a fitness center, wireless high-speed internet, and beautiful views of the Walt Disney World Resort and scenic Lake Buena Vista

– the 308-room, 18-story hotel offers two restaurants, heated pools, a fitness center, wireless high-speed internet, and beautiful views of the Walt Disney World Resort and scenic Lake Buena Vista DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando — the only all-suite resort hotel in the Disney Springs Resort Area, the hotel features 229 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, a tropically landscaped pool, splash pad and tennis

— the only all-suite resort hotel in the Disney Springs Resort Area, the hotel features 229 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites, a tropically landscaped pool, splash pad and tennis Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace — just steps from Disney Springs, the 1,011-room hotel offers a beautifully redesigned pool area with two outdoor pools and a Float Lagoon, and four new restaurants and lounges

— just steps from Disney Springs, the 1,011-room hotel offers a beautifully redesigned pool area with two outdoor pools and a Float Lagoon, and four new restaurants and lounges Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista — connected to Disney Springs via Pedestrian Skybridge, the 814-room hotel features seven dining options including a Disney Character Breakfast every Sunday, two heated pools and a fitness center

— connected to Disney Springs via Pedestrian Skybridge, the 814-room hotel features seven dining options including a Disney Character Breakfast every Sunday, two heated pools and a fitness center Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area — featuring newly renovated rooms steps from Disney Springs, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, kids under 11 eat free, and unique on-site Disney Benefits, including continuous shuttles to Disney Parks.

— featuring newly renovated rooms steps from Disney Springs, the hotel offers complimentary Wi-Fi, kids under 11 eat free, and unique on-site Disney Benefits, including continuous shuttles to Disney Parks. Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista – 60-Day FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours with the closest hotel to Disney Springs. Experience Disney Character Breakfast 3 days a week, Oasis Aquatic Pool Playground and continuous transportation to Disney Theme Parks.

For more information on the Disney Springs Resort area hotels, or to make a reservation, visit DisneySpringsHotels.com .