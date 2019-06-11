Social Citizens and Kiwanis Scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS) does play an influential role in the shaping of high school students’ lives with the presentation of $15,000.00 in education scholarships in the pursuit of a college education.

Former Mayor of Sunny Isles Beach and philanthropist, Norman Edelcup, instituted this scholarship program through his generosity. “This is the second year that the Social Citizens are participating with the school and we are proud to be supporting the academic goals of these gifted students,” said Lewis Thaler, vice president, Social Citizens.

The Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade, one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations, also presented a scholarship. “The Kiwanis looks for graduating seniors who have been members of the Kiwanis Key Club in their school for four years and who have been elected as club officers multiple times,” said Jeffrey Berson, vice president, Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade.

“In addition to our high school student scholarship, the Social Citizens organization advocates adult continuing education. We have a terrific lineup of thought provoking events, inspiring guest speakers and bus excursions. Our motto is to educate, entertain and socialize and welcome active and social people to join our dynamic club,” said Dennis Stubbolo, president, Social Citizens. For further information call: 305-936-0986.

The 8th annual award ceremony took place at the Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High in North Miami where students, teacher, and families brought a genuine energy to the program. Principal, Christopher Shinn, commenced with the opening remarks to praise education and emphasized its importance for a winning formula.

Three students who received a $5,000.00 check from the Norman S. Edelcup Charitable Foundation and Social Citizens of Southeast Florida Scholarships were: Stephanie Gaitan, Romy Bensoussan and Dylan Santana. One student, Brianna Malagon received $2,500.00 from the Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade.

As a member of the Key Club, students acquire the knowledge and leadership skills that can result in productive satisfying lives. “We look at how students have inspired others, influence their home, school and community,” added Berson.

For more information on the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida call Dennis Stubbolo, president: 305-936-0986 or E-mail: dennis@socialcitizenssef.org. Visit their website: www.socialcitizenssef.org

For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade call Jeffrey Berson, vice president, 305-682-1569, or visit: www.kiwanis-nmb-sib.org

Mark your calendars for upcoming Social Citizens events.

Social Luncheon Sicilian Oven

Date: June 27, 2019

Time: 12: 00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Place: 2047 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura

Social Luncheon Moe’s Deli

Date: July 25, 2019

Time: 12: 00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Place: 2772 Northeast 187th St., Aventura