Social Citizens Holiday Party

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Just when everyone thought the hectic holiday season was over, the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS) kept the party rolling into the New Year with their third annual winter holiday party.

This exciting event was recently hosted at Duffy’s Restaurant in North Miami Beach where the soirée enjoyed a delicious dinner and entertainment on the outside deck overlooking the beautiful Intracoastal.

The purpose of the Social Citizens is to offer members an opportunity to socialize, enjoy culinary delights and experience thought provoking cultural trips. All citizens are invited to join. Call: Dennis Stubbolo, President, 305-936-0986 for more information.

“We decided to host our holiday party in the middle of January because many of our members are snowbirds and we don’t want them to miss out of the festivities here in South Florida. It’s an ideal way for everyone to connect, socialize and make new friends,” said Stubbolo.

Debbie Taylor and Al Rosario provided the entertainment with live music. This amazing duo pumped it up as many guests got down on the dance floor and boogied. They shared a melodic selection from the American popular songbook including the big band era to rock.

Marvin Zubisky career was an elementary teacher in New York City. He discovered the Social Citizens when his neighbor, Stubbolo, told him about all the great activities for retirees. “Since I was a teacher, I loved the educational trips. My wife and I really enjoy the Social Citizen’s theater shows. I recommend this terrific club to anyone who is thirsty for cultural adventures,” Zubisky said.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming fun-filled events

Bus Trips Departs Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

Bus Trip Broadway Theater and Dinner

“My One and Only” The Gershwin Musical

Date: Wed, March 13, 2019

Time: 12:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Place: Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Trip Edison & Ford Homes

Date: Wed, March 27, 2019

Time: 7:30 AM – 9:00 PM

Place: Fort Myers

Social Luncheon at Duffy’s

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Place: North Miami Beach



For further information on Social Citizens of Southeast Florida membership contact:

Dennis Stubbolo, President. Phone: 305-936-0986

E-mail: dennis@socialcitizenssef.org

Website: www.socialcitizenssef.org

(SCS) 501c3 is a non profit organization.