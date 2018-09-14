Social Group for All Seasons

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This is not your ordinary social group where members talk about television reruns or when the Brooklyn Dodgers moved to Los Angeles, but a vibrant sophisticated group composed of lively individuals who participate in a variety of inspiring activities. I’m talking about the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS) and their mantra is to educate, entertain and socialize.

Put away those smart phones and engage in real stimulating conversation. Here, members discuss travel, theater, business and politics. “We are akin to a big family where everyone is treated with cordiality. It’s a jovial atmosphere to meet others and our membership has increased especially when someone reads a story about our terrific cultural events,” Dennis Stubbolo, SCS, president, said.

Through hindsight and collaboration with the Sunny Isles Beach Foundation, headed by the Former Mayor of Sunny Isles Beach, Norman S. Edelcup, the Social Citizens has a genuine gregarious feel. At their educational series, they offer thought provoking speakers that will appeal to the changing demographics.

If theater or music is your bag, then consider what one pays for a ticket to a show or concert. The group offers great discounts on regular price tickets. No need to worry; participate with SCS and all the amenities are taken care of including a luxurious bus trip, parking, entertainment and fine culinary experience. It’s the perfect way to connect with others. Activities are affordable and everyone is welcome.

Not to miss. Mark your calendars for upcoming events.

The biggest bang for your buck is a triple delight! Lunch at the world’s most famous Cuban eatery, Versailles Restaurant; visit the historical Bay of Pigs Museum; and finally indulge at Exquisito Fine Chocolates.

Date: Sunday, Oct, 18, 2018

Depart Time: 9:00 A.M.

Place: Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

18070 Collins Avenue

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Italian dinner at Paolo’s 3’s Company with cabaret entertainment by Andre Michaels.

242 East Dania Beach Blvd.

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Date: Sunday, November 18, 2018

Depart Time: 6:00 P.M.

For more information about the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS)

Events or membership call Dennis Stubbolo, President.

Tel: 305-936-0986

E-mail: dennis@socialcitizenssef.org

Website: www.socialcitizenssef.org