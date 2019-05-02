Stroke can occur at any age

When the topic of stroke comes up, people are likely to picture an adult victim. Sadly, this is not always the case. Teenagers, children, newborns – even unborn babies can also suffer a stroke. It remains one of the top 10 causes of death in children.

A child’s risk of stroke is greatest in the first year of life, and during the period right before birth to right after birth. According to the National Stroke Association, stroke occurs in one in 4,000 live births. The risk of stroke from birth to age 18 is almost 11 in 100,000; though they are slightly more common in children under age 2.

Risk factors

Adults tend to be at higher risk for stroke because they have high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and/or a hardening of the arteries. Pediatric stroke risks are much different, and include:

Congenital heart defects

Sickle-cell disease

Abnormal blood clotting

Head or neck trauma

Maternal history of infertility

Maternal infection in the fluid surrounding an unborn baby

Pregnancy-related high blood pressure in the mother

Signs & Symptoms

Many times, recognition of stroke is delayed or missed in children. The most common signs and symptoms of stroke in newborns and infants are:

Seizures, including repetitive twitching of the face, arm or leg

Apnea (pauses in breathing) associated with staring

Extreme sleepiness

A tendency to use only one side of their body

With children and teens, look for:

Weakness or numbness of the face, arm or leg, usually on one side of the body

Severe dizziness or loss of coordination

Severe sudden headache, especially with vomiting and sleepiness

Difficulty speaking or understanding others

Vision loss or double vision

New onset of seizures, usually on one side of the body

