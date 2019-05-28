SummerJazz on the Gulf’ Concert Series Kicks Off in Naples, FL





Free “SummerJazz on the Gulf” Concert Series Kicks Off in Naples, Florida on June 29th with Alter Eagles . . . This Marks the 34th Consecutive Year of the Fun, Free Concert Series at The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club

A popular Southwest Florida tradition continues, as The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club will kick off its 34th annual “SummerJazz on the Gulf” concert series on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with a free concert by Alter Eagles. Conducted one Saturday evening per month from June-September, the fun, free concert series combines a diverse selection of music with scenic Gulf views, stunning sunsets, refreshing breezes and a relaxing atmosphere.

The concert, like all of the SummerJazz on the Gulf concerts, will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the AAA Four-Diamond resort’s picturesque Watkins Lawn overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Hotel guests will receive complimentary parking at the resort. For those not staying at the resort parking is available just north of the hotel at Lowdermilk Park, with complimentary parking for those with a Naples beach sticker, and free trolley service to the resort and back. Guests may bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating, however no outside food and beverage is allowed. Call (239) 261-2222 for additional information and directions.

Appearing at SummerJazz on the Gulf for the first time, Alter Eagles will kick-off this year’s concert series. Combining beautiful vocals and harmonies with superb instrumental performances, the band consists of professional touring musicians who pool their talents to provide the most accurate, authentic and engaging live recreation of The Eagles music possible. The band performs all of the Eagles classics, such as “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “One of These Nights,” as well as songs from their newer albums and solo careers, including “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California.” For more information on the band, visit https://www.altereaglesband. com/ .

“We are excited to kick-off this year’s SummerJazz concert series with a new addition to our line-up, Alter Eagles, who will put on a great show,” said Susan Savino, Director of Conference Services at The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club and organizer of the annual concert series. “It promises to be a wonderful concert.”

The SummerJazz concert series continues on Saturday, July 20 (with entertainment by Late Night Brass); Saturday, August 17 (with entertainment by Pocket Change); and on Saturday, September 14, 2019 (with entertainment by Ari & The Alibis). Each concert will be on the resort’s Watkins Lawn from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The SummerJazz concert in June is being sponsored by Insurance and Risk Management Services, Inc., and Roetzel & Andress. The July concert is sponsored by Cigna. The August concert is sponsored by Florida Community Bank, and the September concert is sponsored by BSSW Architects Inc. and Naples Global Advisors. Additional sponsorships are available. For information, contact Susan Savino at 239-435-4362.

Those interested in staying at the resort during SummerJazz weekends can contact the resort for best available rates and packages by calling (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, or online at NaplesBeachHotel.com . Among the very appealing options is the enticing “Summer Savings” deal that is being offered by the resort. Available for stays from June 1-September 30, 2019, the promotion provides a 20% discount off accommodations for stays of two nights, and a 30% discount off accommodations for stays of three or more nights. Note that the offer is based on availability, may not be combined with any other offer and blackout dates may apply. The offer is not available on holiday weekends, and is not applicable to groups. To take advantage of the “Summer Savings” offer, call (800) 237-7600, or visit NaplesBeachHotel.com, specifically the “Reservations” section on the website.

Guests attending SummerJazz should consider dining at the resort’s H.B.’s on the Gulf. Offering indoor dining with beautiful views of the Gulf and sunsets, and an outdoor patio overlooking the soft white-sand beach and glistening water, the restaurant specializes in fresh regional seafood, great steaks, and American cuisine. Concert goers also can enjoy a specialty drink at the popular The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill. In addition, all concerts will feature full bar service in several locations and a food concession with a selection of snack items and freshly grilled burgers, hot dogs, and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Offering an incredible setting, the 319-room resort features 34,000 square feet of meeting space, many picturesque outdoor event venues, a championship golf course, world-class spa, tennis center, beachfront pool complex, multiple restaurants and bars, and retail shops. Guests also benefit from no resort fees, and complimentary self-parking and valet parking.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples. For more information, call (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, and visit NaplesBeachHotel.com.