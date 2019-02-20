Tenet Healthcare Co-Sponsors 2019 NALHE Leadership Summit on Health Equity

Tenet Healthcare was recently one of the platinum sponsors for the 2019 National Association of Latino Healthcare Executives (NALHE) Leadership Summit in Orlando, Florida. The Summit was held on February 13-15, 2019.

This was NALHE’s third annual Latino Healthcare Leadership Summit. The theme of the 2019 program was the importance of health equity. The conference focused on how healthcare organizations across the country are optimizing performance and promoting health via the integration of health equity, diversity and inclusion into everyday practice.

The following Tenet executives participated in the conference:

Marie Quintana, Tenet’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, discussed Tenet’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and company initiatives that address health equity challenges.

Nicholas Tejeda, Tenet’s El Paso Market CEO and CEO of The Hospitals of Providence, addressed the importance of Latinos in leadership, and ways to raise our community’s voice to inspire change and foster equity.

Sally Hurt-Deitch, Tenet’s Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services, spoke about the importance of diversity between genders in the workforce. Hurt-Deitch is the immediate past President of NALHE.

Monica Vargas-Mahar, Tenet’s El Paso Market COO and CEO of The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, discussed health equity’s impact on saving lives, money, increasing productivity and improving the healthcare delivery system. Vargas-Mahar is Chair-Elect for NALHE.

Quintana said, “Improving health equity is not only central to our mission as healthcare providers, but fundamental to how we serve our communities and how we live our lives. At Tenet Healthcare, we are, first and foremost, focused on the families and individuals in our communities, including how we can foster a nurturing and healing environment to better serve their diverse healthcare needs. We applaud NALHE for raising awareness of this very important topic and helping to create a platform to reduce health inequities.”