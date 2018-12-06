The Association of Bahamas Marinas Partners with Marinalife to Launch New Cruising Club

The Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), in partnership with Marinalife, recently announced the launch of Voyager, a membership program that offers participating boaters exclusive benefits such as discounts, cruising guides and invitations to special events. The program, which is designed to encourage and support personal cruising throughout the U.S. and Bahamas, will also feature special benefits at participating marinas who aim to attract more boaters and add value to their stay.

The Voyager program is geared towards boating enthusiasts and anyone can join by paying a $75 annual membership fee. A part of this program fee will fund the environmental protection work of the Bahamas National Trust and the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF). The annual fee also includes:

Within The Bahamas Voyager members receive:

Exclusive discounts at participating ABM marinas, including dockage, hotel rooms, food and beverage and more.

Exclusive discounts on ABM Allied members’ goods & services such as yachting guides, local excursion providers and much more.

Special guided boating flings to the islands at discounted rates.

Dedicated e-newsletter with information about member events and special offers.

ABM Bahamas cruising map.

Within USA and internationally Voyager members receive:

Discounts on fuel, dockage, service and repairs at participating marinas in the USA and around the world – up to 40% off. Discounts nationally at including hotels, on car rentals and more.

Trip planning and access to popular cruise itineraries.

Navigation alerts with time-sensitive region-specific navigation updates.

Fuel locator to find nearby fuel docks at the best price.

Online marina reservations and access to a concierge desk.

Additional member benefits include:

A ticket to any Show Management boat show.

Access to expert advice and tips from captains. Topics range from cruising, anchoring and docking to maintenance and repairs.

Access to popular destination reports offering expert advice on what to do, where to dock and where to eat at many of the major ports in The Bahamas and the USA.

1-year subscription to Marinalife magazine and 1-year subscription to an additional leading marine publication.

For more information on the Voyager program, call 844-556-5290 / 410-988-3829 or visit www.voyagermember.com. For more information on the Association of Bahamas Marinas visit http://www.bahamasmarinas.com.