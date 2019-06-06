The Florida Four-Pack at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Launches Floridians into a Galaxy of Space Exploration

The countdown to savings for Floridians is on at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex! From now through June 27, 2019, Florida residents can take advantage of the Florida Four-Pack special, which offers a party of four admission for just $159, a $69 discount. The offer can be downloaded as a coupon from the website beginning May 29, 2019.

As the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission approaches, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is finalizing exciting events, experiences and celebrations for this summer. The iconic mission that first brought man to the Moon is one of America’s proudest moments. At the visitor complex, guests can learn about the fascinating stories of grit and determination that led up to this extraordinary accomplishment at the reimagined Apollo/Saturn V Center, view the actual launchpad from which the historic mission launched while on the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour and pay respect to the astronauts who paved the way at Heroes and Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® presented by Boeing. Guests can also view the new Apollo First Steps film at the IMAX® Theater, interact with veteran NASA astronauts and much, much more.

The Florida Four-Pack special is available via a downloadable coupon which can be accessed on the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex website, www.KennedySpaceCenter.com. To qualify for the discount, guests must present the printed coupon and proof of Florida residency at the visitor complex Ticket Plaza. Smartphones, PDFs and/or other soft copies of the coupon will not be accepted. Guests also must provide one of the following: Florida driver’s license, Florida state-issued ID card with a Florida address or a utility bill with a Florida address and corresponding ID. Only the ticket purchaser is required to be a Florida resident. For more information on the Florida Four-Pack offer, call 866-638-5091.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities. This includes the Apollo/Saturn V Center, which features an actual Saturn V Moon rocket, and is currently being upgraded and expanded in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and Moon landing. Also included with admission are Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, presented by Boeing, the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, Shuttle Launch Experience®, 3D space films, Astronaut Encounter, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, Science on a Sphere®, and the Rocket Garden. Add-on experiences available for an additional fee include the new Astronaut Training Experience® Exploring with Lockheed Martin, Cosmic Quest, Dine With An Astronaut and Special Interest Tours. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. Admission is $57 + tax for adults and $47 + tax for children ages 3 – 11. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers annual passes starting at $82 + tax for adults and $67 + tax for children ages 3 – 11. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.