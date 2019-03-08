The FRWND invites you to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, March 21, 2019

THE FRWND INVITES YOU TO CELEBRATE
ST. PATRICK’S DAY
FEATURING SPECIAL GUEST
James Golden “Bo Snerdley”
James Golden, under the pseudonym “Bo Snerdley” serves as call screener, producer, and engineer for the the syndicated Rush Limbaugh radio talk show. Since 2001 he has been a Producer/Executive for Premiere Networks (formerly Premiere Radio Networks), the largest radio syndication company in the United States. He is also contributing editor for the Limbaugh Letter, the most widely read political newsletter in America. He had made appearances as a political commentator on Fox and MSNBC television networks, and a frequent guest on the ABC broadcast, Politically Incorrect. He is a Senior Partner of Golden Creative Communications, LLC.
Also Featuring
Anabelle Lima-Taub
Commissioner for Hallandale Beach
Anabelle Taub was born in Halfa, Israel, and raised in New York. She spent the early part of her adult life as an EMT-Paramedic aiding the public during emergencies. She later became a real estate broker and is now working on the street from Hallandale Beach at Beachfront Realty in Aventura Florida.
She has recently been at the center of a controversy regarding her freedom of speech rights in the face of liberal anti Israel bigotry, for her defense of Israel against anti-semitic members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Members $35.00
Non-members $50.00
Table of Ten $450.00
3 course Meal included and a glass of wine
Business Casual Attire
Men and Guests are Welcomed
Meet and Greet at 6 PM
Meeting begins at 7 PM
When:
March 21, 2019
6:00 PM Meet and Greet
7:00 PM Meeting
Where:
94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
1395 NW 57 Avenue, Miami, FL
