The Future is Children Kiwanis of Northeast Miami Dade Annual Gala

“It’s OK to tell” was the overlying theme and place to be seen as the Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade welcomed many of South Florida’s movers and shakers to their 61st anniversary Gala. Recently hosted at Kovens Conference Center, Florida International University, this philanthropic group raised funds to sponsor numerous school programs and services within the community.

“In the previous two years, we’ve honored community leaders Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Ron Book, Esq. and Senator Lauren Book and their Lauren’s Kids Foundation. It’s been a tremendous success,” said Ed Margolis, Kiwanis president.

Margolis is the past president of the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club. He has resided in Northeast Dade-County for most of his life and loves the opportunity Kiwanis provides to address some of our community needs especially for the children.

Contributing to the success of the gala is outgoing Kiwanis president, Lewis Thaler, an influential business and government leader. “There are several essential programs we do for kids. We take them to parks, promote swimming classes, opened a laundromat library and distribute school dictionaries,” said Thaler.

As the exciting event unfolded, guests mingled, they placed bids at the silent auction then everyone sat down to a culinary fest. Highlights of this event included guest speakers, acoustic and classical music and a skit by the Key Clubs. The theme of the gala brings awareness to the Lauren’s Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization that addresses issues of child abuse.

At next years’ gala, the Kiwanis plan to honor Former Miami Herald Publisher, David Lawrence Jr. At age 56, Lawrence retired from the newspaper business to become the chairman of the Children’s Trust and now The Children’s Movement of Florida. As leading national advocate for children and their future, to have Lawrence speak is a feather in the cap of the Kiwanis philanthropy efforts and financial goals.

The Kiwanis currently sponsors twelve Service Leadership Programs in local schools; including Circle K in colleges and universities, Key Clubs in high schools, Builder’s Clubs in middle schools and K-Kids in elementary schools.

“There is a saying, ‘kids need Kiwanis.’ This translates to as Kiwanians. We take our work seriously and yet we don’t take ourselves seriously as we provide services for the children,” added Margolis.

The local Kiwanis offers amazing speakers the first and third Wednesday of every month at Duffy’s Sports Grill, at the Intracoastal Mall, North Miami Beach, FL at 6:30 PM. Cost $25.00.

Guests are welcome to join as new members.

