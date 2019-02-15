The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Again Captures the Prestigious “AAA Four Diamond Rating”





The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in Southwest Florida has received the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Rating for the seventh consecutive year. The resort is in an elite circle of AAA Four Diamond winners, as only 6.3% of the more than 27,000 AAA inspected and approved hotels and resorts made the Four Diamond list in 2019. Featuring a truly beautiful setting on the pristine white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is Southwest Florida’s only resort directly on the beach with an on-site championship golf course, a world-class spa, and an award-winning tennis center.

AAA’s Diamond Rating is one of the few hotel appraisal systems that rely on physical, unannounced on-site evaluations. The company’s team of inspectors assesses each of the eligible properties based on comfort, hospitality, cleanliness, and the extensiveness of services and amenities. According to AAA, Four Diamond hotels and resorts “must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.”

“We are very proud that the resort again received the very prestigious AAA Four Diamond rating,” said Jason Parsons, the resort’s General Manager. “It is a wonderful recognition which spotlights what an outstanding choice The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is for travelers, meetings and events.”

This recognition follows other recent honors bestowed on the 125-acre resort. In November, the resort was the recipient of the “Silver Award” (2nd place) as one of the top three “Best Golf Resorts in the Southeast” in Northstar Meetings Group’s prestigious “2018 Stella Awards.” The awards, presented by Northstar Meetings Group’s leading brands Successful Meetings magazine and Meetings & Conventions magazine, spotlight the very best hotels and resorts that serve meetings.

The 319-room resort also recently received Smart Meetings magazine’s celebrated “Platinum Choice Award” for 2018, which recognizes excellence in service and amenities among meeting hotels and resorts in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Rich in hospitality and tradition, the resort is an exceptional tropical getaway which offers an impressive array of on-site amenities. In addition to providing access to miles of pristine white-sand beach, the resort features the Jack Nicklaus-redesigned, par-71 championship golf course; the full-service spa; a beachfront pool complex with two pools, whirlpools and locker facilities; the Mary C. Watkins Tennis Center with six Har-Tru courts; a professionally-supervised, complimentary daily recreational program for children ages 5 to 12; a fitness center; 34,000 square feet of meeting and event space; retail shops; beach rentals; and many beautiful outdoor venues.

In addition, the resort also offers multiple restaurants and lounges. This includes: the signature beachfront restaurant HB’s on the Gulf, featuring indoor and outdoor dining; and the popular The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill.

Plus, guests always benefit from no resort fees, and complimentary valet parking and self-parking.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples, Florida. Contact the resort at (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, and visit NaplesBeachHotel.com.