The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Announces ‘SummerJazz on the Gulf’ Dates & Bands

. . . This Year Marks the 34th Consecutive Year

of the Fun, Free Concert Series, a Southwest Florida Tradition

A popular Southwest Florida tradition continues, as The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club will host its annual “SummerJazz on the Gulf” concert series for the 34th consecutive year. The fun, free concert series combines a diverse array of musical entertainment with beautiful views of the Gulf, breathtaking sunsets, refreshing breezes, and a relaxing atmosphere. Each concert is held on the AAA Four-Diamond beachfront resort’s scenic Watkins Lawn overlooking the Gulf. “SummerJazz on the Gulf” will take place one Saturday evening per month June-September, and each concert will be from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. This year’s concerts will be on Saturday, June 29; Saturday, July 20; Saturday, August 17; and Saturday, September 14, 2019.

According to Susan Savino, Director of Conference Services at The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club and organizer of the annual concert series, the 2019 “SummerJazz on the Gulf” line-up is:

· Alter Eagles – Saturday, June 29, 2019

· Late Night Brass – Saturday, July 20, 2019

· Pocket Change – Saturday, August 17, 2019

· Ari & The Alibis – Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Those interested in staying at the resort during SummerJazz weekends can contact the resort for best available rates and packages by calling (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, or online atNaplesBeachHotel.com .

“We are kicking off this year’s SummerJazz concert series with a new addition to our line-up, Alter Eagles, which is an exceptional Eagles tribute band,” said Savino. “That will be followed in July by the always-popular Late Night Brass, returning to SummerJazz for the 11th consecutive year. In August, we will have crowd favorite Pocket Change here for the seventh time. Then we will conclude this year’s SummerJazz with another new addition, Ari & The Alibis, which will put on a very fun, high-energy show. It promises to be a terrific concert series.”

Hotel guests will receive complimentary parking at the resort. For those not staying at the resort there will be parking just north of the hotel at Lowdermilk Park, with free parking provided to those with a Naples beach sticker, and free trolley service to the resort and back. Guests may bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating, however no outside food and beverage is allowed. Call (239) 261-2222 for additional information and directions.

Alter Eagles will kick-off this year’s “SummerJazz on the Gulf” concert series on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Combining beautiful vocals and harmonies with superb instrumental performances, the band consists of professional touring musicians who pool their talents to provide the most accurate, authentic and engaging live recreation of The Eagles music possible. The band performs all of the Eagles classics, such as “Take It Easy,” “Desperado” and “One of These Nights,” as well as songs from their newer albums and solo careers, including “Heartache Tonight” and “Hotel California.” For more information on the band, visit https://www.altereaglesband. com/ .

The versatile and popular 10-piece band Late Night Brass will return to SummerJazz for the 11th consecutive year, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The high-energy band features an impressive four-piece horn section (saxophone, two trumpets, and trombone), an outstanding four-piece rhythm section (keyboard, guitar, bass, and drums), a dynamic male vocalist, and a very talented female vocalist. They will perform a range of songs from such popular horn bands as Chicago, Earth Wind & Fire, Kool & The Gang, KC & The Sunshine Band, and Blood Sweat & Tears. The band also plays songs from such groups as Huey Lewis & The News, The Blues Brothers, and Doobie Brothers. The band has opened up for Chicago, Huey Lewis & The News, Billy Joel, Elton John, Dennis DeYoung (from Styx), and Michael Bublé. For more information on the band, visit http://www.latenightbrass.com/ .

The talented 6-piece Pocket Change will perform at SummerJazz for the seventh time, on Saturday, August 17, 2019. The high-energy band, known for its showmanship, superb vocals and hard-driving rhythms, performs Motown, Funk, R&B, Soul, and Dance/Party music. Pocket Change is led by Bandleader Eddie “The Thrill” Carmichael and Music Director Otis “Maestro” McCarthy. The band has opened for Sean Paul, Journey, Blue Oyster Cult, Paul Revere and The Raiders, Cheap Trick, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts. They have performed at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, Universal Studios Florida, Seminole Casino, Walt Disney World, and House of Blues (in Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina). For band information, visit pocketchangephasetwo.webs.com/ .

This season’s final SummerJazz concert on Saturday, September 14, 2019, will feature Ari & The Alibis. Performing at SummerJazz for the first time, the gifted 5-piece band has been receiving impressive accolades since it formed in 2013, which includes being nominated for “Best Local Band” in the Tampa Bay area, and powerhouse vocalist Arielleh “Ari” McManus for “Best Jazz Vocalist” in the Tampa Bay area. Infusing Funk, Jazz and Samba with Blues, Soul and Rock, the band has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada. For band information, visit https://www.ariandthealibis. com/ .

The SummerJazz concert in June is being sponsored by Insurance and Risk Management Services, Inc., and Roetzel & Andress. The July concert is sponsored by Cigna. The August concert is sponsored by Florida Community Bank. The September concert is sponsored by BSSW Architects Inc. Additional sponsorships are available. For information, contact Susan Savino at 239-435-4362.

Guests attending SummerJazz should consider dining at H.B.’s on the Gulf. Offering indoor dining with stunning views of the Gulf and sunsets, and an outdoor patio overlooking the white-sand beach and sparkling water, the restaurant specializes in fresh regional seafood, great steaks, and American cuisine. Concert goers also can enjoy a specialty drink at the popular The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill. In addition, all concerts will feature full bar service in several locations and a food concession with a selection of snack items and freshly grilled burgers, hot dogs, and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Offering an incredible setting, the 319-room resort features 34,000 square feet of meeting space, many picturesque outdoor event venues, championship golf course, world-class spa, tennis center, beachfront pool complex with two pools, multiple restaurants and bars, and retail shops. Guests also benefit from no resort fees, and complimentary self-parking and valet parking.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples. For more information, call (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, and visit NaplesBeachHotel.com .