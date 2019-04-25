The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in SW Florida Offering “Summer Savings” Deal of 20% Off Rooms June 1–Sept. 30

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If a fun and relaxing getaway to a beachfront resort in Southwest Florida sounds appealing, you should check out the enticing “Summer Savings” deal that is being offered by The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. Available for stays from June 1-September 30, 2019, the promotion provides a 20% discount off accommodations at the AAA Four-Diamond resort, which is Southwest Florida’s only beachfront resort with an on-site championship golf course, world-class spa and award-winning tennis center. Also to be noted is that guests at the lush 125-acre resort always benefit from no resort fees and complimentary valet parking and self-parking.

Complemented by seven miles of pristine soft white-sand beach, the picturesque resort features a par-71 championship golf course that was dramatically redesigned in 2016 by golf icon and acclaimed course designer Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with renowned course architect John Sanford. Featuring five tees, ranging from 4,800 yards to over 6,900 yards, the course was designed to challenge the best players but also be enjoyable for all golfers.

The resort’s full-service spa offers an impressive array of relaxing massages, refreshing body treatments, restorative facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair salon services. Designed in classic Florida style, The Spa features nine individual spa treatment rooms, separate women’s and men’s relaxation areas and locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, whirlpool baths, state-of-the-art cardio and weight rooms in separate areas, a private aerobics studio, and full-service beauty salon. Available treatments include Aroma-Reflexology, HydraFacial, Signature Salt Scrub, Moisture Rich Conditioning Wrap, Espresso Mud Detoxifying Wrap, Hot Stone Massage, and Pro-Radiance Brightening Facial. Located in the resort’s three-story, 74,000-square-foot Clubhouse, The Spa overlooks the resort’s championship golf course.

In addition, the resort features a beachfront pool complex with two pools, whirlpools and locker facilities; the Mary C. Watkins Tennis Center with six Har-Tru courts; Beach Kids Club, a complimentary daily recreational program for children ages 5 to 12; beach rentals; and retail shops.

The resort also offers multiple restaurants and lounges, which includes the signature beachfront restaurant HB’s on the Gulf, featuring indoor and outdoor dining; Broadwell’s restaurant, overlooking the golf course; and The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, recognized as one of the best places to view a Southwest Florida sunset.

Guest rooms and suites feature cool tropical colors; flat-panel televisions; patio or balcony (with a view of the Gulf, golf course or the lush resort interior); coffee maker; and refrigerator.

Situated just blocks from Naples’ renowned shopping districts of fashionable 5th Avenue South and historic 3rd Street South, the resort is also within minutes of shopping at Venetian Village, Waterside Shops, Bayfront and Tin City. Guests can also experience the area by taking tours of the Everglades, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Corkscrew Swamp, The Botanical Gardens, or the Conservancy Nature Center. Boat and fishing trips also can be arranged at the hotel. Other leisure time activities can include Naples’ outstanding museums, theatres, and art galleries.

“The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is ideal for a relaxing getaway,” said Jason Parsons, general manager of the family-owned resort. “It is truly beautiful here. Plus, there is something at the resort to please almost anyone. Whether you wish to play a round of golf, relax on the beach or by one of the beachfront pools, enjoy a refreshing service at The Spa, play tennis, shop at Naples’ acclaimed shopping districts just blocks away, or watch a breathtaking sunset, you just can’t beat the offerings or incredible setting of The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. The ‘Summer Savings’ deal simply provides even more reason to visit.”

To take advantage of the “Summer Savings” offer, call (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, or visit NaplesBeachHotel.com , specifically the “Reservations” section on the website. Note that the offer is based on availability, is not available on holiday weekends, and blackout dates may apply. The promotion may not be combined with any other offer, and is not applicable to groups.

Note that, based on availability, the offer can be used on the resort’s “SummerJazz on the Gulf” concert series weekends. A Southwest Florida tradition, this year’s SummerJazz concerts will be held on the resort’s Watkins lawn overlooking the Gulf on: Saturday, June 29 (with entertainment by Alter Eagles); Saturday, July 20 (with Late Night Brass); Saturday, August 17 (with Pocket Change); and Saturday, September 14, 2019 (with Ari & The Alibis).

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples, Florida. An exceptional tropical getaway, the resort is rich in hospitality and tradition. For more information, visit NaplesBeachHotel.com .