The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Receives “Silver Award” for “Best Golf Resort in the Southeast” in Successful Meetings and Meetings & Conventions Magazines’ Prestigious “2018 Stella Awards”





The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in Southwest Florida has received another impressive honor, as it is the recipient of the “Silver Award” (2nd place) as one of the top three “Best Golf Resorts in the Southeast” in Northstar Meetings Group’s prestigious “2018 Stella Awards.” The awards, presented by Northstar Meetings Group’s leading brands Successful Meetings magazine and Meetings & Conventionsmagazine, spotlight the very best hotels, convention centers, conference centers, convention and visitor bureaus, destination marketing organizations, destination management companies, airlines and cruise lines. The honorees are recognized for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, technology innovations, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.

Finalists in each category were determined by meeting planners during an open voting period during which nearly 10,000 unique votes were tallied. Winners were then selected by an expert panel of judges overseen by the editors ofSuccessful Meetings and Meetings & Conventions magazines. The winners and finalists are featured in a special supplement of the November 2018 issues of Successful Meetings and Meetings & Conventions, and may be found at NorthstarMeetingsGroup.com/ Stellas .

The award will be presented to Jason Parsons, general manager of the 319-room, AAA Four-Diamond resort, which is Southwest Florida’s only resort directly on the beach with an on-site championship golf course, a world-class spa, and an award-winning tennis center. The 125-acre resort features 34,000 square feet of flexible indoor meeting space, along with beautiful outdoor and beachfront venues.

“This is a truly prestigious honor, for which we are very proud,” said Parsons. “It recognizes our outstanding resort, terrific and recently redesigned championship golf course, and the first-class service our team provides.”

Lori Cioffi, senior vice president and chief content director for the Northstar Meetings Group, said, “A Stella Award is the finest symbol of excellence for suppliers in the meetings industry. Meeting planning is a methodical process, and attention to detail is a critical factor for success. We’ve brought that ethic to the Stella Awards. It’s a competitive, year-long nomination and evaluation process to identify and honor excellence in the meetings industry. This year’s winners are a stellar class.”

This recognition follows another honor recently bestowed on The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club: Smart Meetings magazine’s celebrated “Platinum Choice Award” for 2018. The highly esteemed award recognizes excellence in service and amenities among meeting hotels and resorts in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Winners will appear on the SmartMeetings.com website, and will be recognized in the print and digital editions of the December 2018 issue of Smart Meetings magazine.

Not resting on its many laurels, the resort has spent more than $50 million in impressive renovations and enhancements over the last few years. This included the dramatic renovation — almost reinvention — of its championship golf course. Completed in November 2016, the $9 million total redesign of the resort’s course was done by golf icon and acclaimed course designer Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with renowned course architect John Sanford.

Other appealing on-site offerings include the resort’s world-class spa; a beachfront pool complex with two pools, whirlpools and locker facilities; the Mary C. Watkins Tennis Center with six Har-Tru courts; a fitness center; Beach Kids Club, a complimentary daily recreational program for children ages 5 to 12; retail shops; and beach rentals.

In addition, the resort also offers multiple restaurants and lounges. This includes: the signature beachfront restaurant HB’s on the Gulf, featuring indoor and outdoor dining; Broadwell’s restaurant, overlooking the golf course; the Seminole Store; and the popular The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, recognized as one of the best places to view a Southwest Florida sunset.

Meeting and event venue options include the 6,283-square-foot River of Grass Ballroom, the Gulf-view ballroom The Everglades Room, and such scenic outdoor venues as the Ocean Lawn and Watkins Lawn.

Situated just blocks from Naples’ renowned shopping districts of fashionable 5th Avenue South and historic 3rd Street South, the resort is also within minutes of shopping at Venetian Village, Waterside Shops, Bayfront and Tin City. Groups can also experience the area by taking tours of the Everglades, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Corkscrew Swamp, The Botanical Gardens, or the Conservancy Nature Center. Boat and fishing trips can also be arranged at the hotel. Other options include Naples’ outstanding museums, theatres, and galleries.

In addition, groups and guests at the resort always benefit from no resort fees, complimentary self-parking and valet parking, and complimentary access to the resort’s fitness center.

The resort is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples, Florida. Contact the resort’s group sales department at (800) 866-1946 or (239) 261-2222, and visit NaplesBeachHotel.com.