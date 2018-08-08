Top Tips to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer

Summer is a great time to have fun with your dog. However, it can be dangerous. Dogs, like humans, can suffer from heatstroke and dehydration. So here are ten tips to keep your dog cool during the hot summer months.

Water and Shade

This probably sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s worth mentioning, especially if your dog stays outside for portions of the day. Be sure to keep her water bowl full and take water on walks, and try adding ice cubes. This will hydrate and cool her at the same time. As for shade, a tree or a hung up tarp works better than a dog house because they still allow airflow. Dog houses can trap heat and make things worse.

Turn on the AC

If your dog stays inside, keep the temperature down by running the AC. It doesn’t have to be freezing; it just needs to be a comfortable temperature you would probably use for youself.

Never Leave Your Dog in the Car

A critical tip is to never leave your dog in the car. Even if it’s not terribly hot, cars can heat up in minutes to unsafe temperatures for a dog. If you go somewhere, leave your dog at home or make sure it’s a place you can take him inside.

Go Swimming

Take your dog swimming! This could be to a nearby pond or river, or you could set up a kiddie pool in the backyard. Either way, the water will be fun and refreshing.

Make Cold Treats

Another fun option is to make homemade, frozen treats. These could be as simple as an icecube with a treat in the middle, or a frozen mixture of delicious delicacies that your dog has to get out of the middle of a toy.

Walk when It’s Cool

If you’re going for a walk, make sure it’s a cooler time of day such as early morning or late evening. As you do this, make sure to check the temperature of the pavement. If it’s too hot for you to comfortably keep your hand on, it’s too hot for your dog’s paw pads. They could easily burn if you keep them on hot pavement. You can protect your puppy’s paws by having them wear booties or by simply walking on grass instead of asphalt. In addition to this, if your dog is required to wear a muzzle, make sure he can pant. That’s how dogs release excess heat, so make sure any muzzle still allows your dog to pant.

Groom Your Dog

If your dog has longer hair, it’s a good idea to get them groomed during the summer. Trimming her long hair can cut down on the heat that her fur coat adds. Some dogs, like German Shepherds, have thick undercoats which lead to massive shedding. These are also called “double coats” and these dogs “blow their coats” in the spring. Other breeds with undercoats include Akita, Huskies and Malamutes.

Try a Cooling Vest

You can also try a cooling vest for walks. This is a wet vest that you place on your dog, and it aids evaporation so your dog’s body can cool.

Watch for Heatstroke

Even with these tips, still watch for heatstroke. Signs of heatstroke in dogs are:

Temperature above 101.5 F

Rapid breathing and panting

Excessive salivation and thick saliva

Fatigue or depression

Muscle tremors

Staggering

If you spot these, contact your vet and try to slowly cool your dog down.

Watch for Dehydration

Along with heatstroke, also watch out for dehydration. Signs of dehydration include:

Sunken eyes

Lethargy

Dry mouth

Depression

Skin that is slow to snap back when pinched

Again, if you see these signs, contact your vet and try to get your dog to drink water.

With these tips, you and your dog are sure to stay safe in the summer heat. Go have some fun together this summer!