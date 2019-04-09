Viva Social Citizens

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

At a recent Social Citizens of Southeast Florida event hosted at the Gem Restaurant in Sunny Isles Beach, guests were treated to a delicious buffet luncheon and an amazing Elvis tribute entertainment.

The purpose of this local social club is to offer members an opportunity to socialize, enjoy dining and experience thought provoking cultural trips. Everyone is invited to join. For more information call Dennis Stubbolo, president, 305-936-0986

Music binds everyone together and the epitome of an Elvis impersonation show is a metaphor of the American experience. The entertainment was uplifting as David Morin, an Elvis tribute artist, opened up the show with the greatest hits of the baby boom generation. This is a husband and wife duo co-starred Daniela with backup vocals. Morin rocked with the Elvis songbook including: “It’s Now or Never,” “Don’t be Cruel” and “Burning Love.” A highlight of the show, “If I Could Dream,” is a poignant song that drew inspiration from the turbulent sixties decade.

Edith Puyans is a big fan of Elvis and she recalls as a teenager when the “King of Rock and Roll” first sang and played guitar on stage. “I recommend the Social Citizens for singles or couples who are looking for activities and to be part of society rather than sit home, watch television or do nothing,” Puyans said.

“I have a complete room in my house of Elvis memorabilia and own seventeen jumpsuits. The real guy is gone but he was the most generous humbled man one could meet; definitely a legend,” Morin said. It was a really sad day when “Elvis has left the building.”

Mark your calendars for these upcoming fun-filled events

Bus Trips Depart from the Sunny Isles Beach Government Center

Social Luncheon at Upperdeck Ale and Sports Grille

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2019

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Place: Hallandale Beach

Concert “Chopin” Pianists and Lunch at John Martins’ Irish Pub

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Place: Coral Gables

For further information on Social Citizens of Southeast Florida visit

Website: www.socialcitizenssef.org or call 305-936-0986

(SCS) 501c3 is a non profit organization.