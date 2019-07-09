Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month in July

Chill-N at The Lincoln Eatery

For a unique National Ice Cream Month experience, head to Chill-N at The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach’s first food hall. The urban food collective houses a curated selection of 13 unique dining and drinking options featuring an eclectic assortment of global culinary concepts including Chill-N – a purveyor offering fresh, made-to-order ice cream created with liquid nitrogen the moment you order it so it’s super smooth and freezer-burn-free. Chill-N offers guests a multi-sensory experience – customers are able to watch their ingredients mix and feel the cool nitrogen vapors as their hand-crafted ice cream is frozen before their eyes. Chill’N is the full ice cream experience – build your equation and watch as your personal ice cream makes its way through the lab.

The Restaurant at the Norton

After browsing through their beautiful galleries, dining at the Norton Museum is definitely the cherry on top. The scoop for this National Ice Cream Month is that The Restaurant at the Norton’s Giant Bananas “Foster” Milkshake ($15) made with caramelized bananas, a graham cracker rim and salted caramel whipped cream will not disappoint. The milkshake is a nod to Norman Foster, the renowned architect behind the museum’s $100 million expansion.

Kitchen 305

At Kitchen 305, located inside the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort, celebrate with an endless ice cream creation, a sweet combination of molten lava cake, vanilla ice cream, brownie brittle, choc dipped strawberries, gaufrette roulees, gummy bears, sprinkles, chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Icicle Tricycle at The Keys Collection

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month at The Keys Collection by visiting the Icicle Tricycle, a sweet ice cream escape on wheels that is perfect for the hottest summer day. Guests can catch the mobile ice cream experience on the Sunset Green, a lush 12,105-sq.-ft. event lawn, during sessions of live entertainment, concerts, movie nights, yoga classes and other special events.

Dulce de Leche at La Cerveceria de Barrio

The Mexican street food eatery with two locations on the South Beach is serving up Latin America’s favorite flavor, Dulce de Leche ice cream ($6). The gooey treat, similar to caramel, is served with a creamy scoop of dulce de leche ice cream garnished with canela and fresh fruit.

Banana Sundae at Verde at PAMM

On National Ice Cream Day (July 21), Verde will be serving up a delicious Banana Sundae ($8) that can be enjoyed on the terrace with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay. Guests can escape the summer heat and cool down with this special ice cream treat while taking advantage of the bay breeze.