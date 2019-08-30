5pm Update: Hurricane Dorian

5pm Update: August 30

From the National Hurricane Center:

Dorian is now a category 3 hurricane with 115mph winds

Dorian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm

The latest models nudge the Hurricane further north

South Florida is still likely to receive Tropical Storm Force Winds

The weather will begin to deteriorate Sunday

Landfall is not expected until Monday at the earliest

As you can see below, the lower keys are no longer in the cone of concern, but Miami-Dade County and Key Largo continue to be in the potential path of Hurricane Dorian.

According to the graphic below, South Florida can start seeing Tropical Storm Force winds as early as Sunday morning.

Most of Miami-Dade County has a 70 to 80% chance of experiencing Tropical Storm Force winds over the next 5 days.

You need to complete your storm preparations by Saturday night.