DHL donates laptops to South Florida school in need

By
Community News
-
29

Computers are the gateway to learning in 2019 and that’s why DHL is stepping up to help one South Florida school in need

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here