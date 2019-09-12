The crew of the USNS Comfort gathers on the open water in the Gulf of Mexico to remember the sacrifices made during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Home Top Stories USNS Comfort holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Gulf waters
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Wall of Kindness – Chabad of Miami
Chabad Miami had local artist, Jessica de Vreeze, create an interactive piece that encourages people to commit acts of random kindness. They enhance the...
USNS Comfort holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Gulf waters
The crew of the USNS Comfort gathers on the open water in the Gulf of Mexico to remember the sacrifices made during the Sept....
We Endorse Kristen, Raquel, and David
Miami Beach is either out of step or is ahead of its time. Sometimes it’s hard to decide which. It holds its elections in...