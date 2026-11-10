HOMETOWN HEROES BANNERS NOW DISPLAYED ALONG DAVIE ROAD

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The Town of Davie is proud to be a Hometown Heroes community that supports and honors our community’s veterans through the Hometown Heroes Veterans Banner Program.

Commemorative banners are now on display throughout November along the Downtown Davie Road corridor in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday.

A total of 38 banners are displayed along Davie Road, from Orange Drive northward to Southwest 38th Court. The banners recognize Davie veterans and Town staff who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

This initiative recognizes the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have selflessly served our nation. Each banner features a local service member or veteran, creating a community-wide tribute to their courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment.

For more information regarding this program, please contact Cheryl Ellett, Community Redevelopment Agency Program Manager at cellett@davie-fl.gov or 954-797-1232.