MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE TOWN’S GARDENING WORKSHOPS
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The Town of Davie is pleased to announce the return of its monthly Gardening Workshops, held on Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m., November 2026 through March 2027 at the Davie Community Garden, located at 4005 S. Hiatus Road.
These workshops are designed to help individuals of all ages and experience levels enhance their gardening knowledge and learn new skills. Led by gardening experts, each session includes hands-on demonstrations, covering topics from basic gardening to advanced techniques, including plant nutrition, soil preparation, and watering.
Admission and parking are free.
Workshop Lineup:
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Date
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Topic
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November 14, 2026
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Plant Nutrition: Helping Us Grow
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December 5, 2026
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Feeding Fronds: Nutrition and Management for Palm Health
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January 9, 2027
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Meet Your Neighbors: Helpful Insects vs. Garden Invaders
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February 13, 2027
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Native Orchids Talk
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March 13, 2027
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Blossom to Bowl: Growing Tropical Fruits
For more information, contact Park Ranger Suzanne Joswick at 954-797-1145 or sjoswick@davie-fl.gov, or the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 954-797-1159.