SHRED-A-THON AND PRESCRIPTION DRUG DROP-OFF EVENT SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026

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On Saturday, October 17, 2026, the Town of Davie will host a free Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Drop-off event for Davie residents. The event will take place at Pine Island Park (Bamford Sports Complex), 3801 S. Pine Island Road from 9 to 11 a.m., or until the disposal trucks reach capacity.

The South Pine Island Road entrance will remain open for park guests. Attendees participating in the drop-off must utilize the Southwest 36th Street entrance (see map below).

Shredding Guidelines

Residents can bring up to five standard-sized boxes (15x12x10) for shredding.

Accepted items for shredding include, but are not limited to:

Pay stubs

Canceled checks

Financial and credit card statements

Bill statements

Old tax filings

Social Security numbers

Items NOT accepted for shredding include, but are not limited to:

Binders

Metal hanging folders

Binder clips

Shredding personal or sensitive documents can help prevent personal information from falling into the wrong hands.

Prescription Guidelines

The prescription drug drop-off event allows residents to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs per federal and state laws and regulations.

Accepted prescription items for disposal include, but are not limited to:

Prescription medications and samples

All over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Pet medications

Items NOT acceptable for prescription disposal include, but are not limited to:

Thermometers/Sharps/Syringes

Bloody or infectious waste

Hydrogen peroxide

Aerosol cans

IV bags

Inhalers

EpiPens

Businesses are prohibited from using this event to shred documents. In addition, medical institutions such as nursing homes, doctor’s offices, or other healthcare facilities are prohibited from using this event to dispose of prescriptions.

Participation Requirements

To participate in this event, residents must bring proof of Davie residency (photo ID and a document that shows their official address, such as a tax bill, a TRIM notice, voter registration, utility bill, or another official government-issued document).

Residents attending the event must adhere to the following guidelines:

Stay in your vehicle.

Place documents for shredding in the trunk or the vehicle’s cargo area. Staff will unload your car.

Have the trunk/cargo area unlocked or have the ability to open/unlock from the inside of your vehicle to limit interaction.

Remove any items not intended for disposal.

For more information or to view additional event dates, visit www.davie-fl.gov/ wasteandrecycling or email waste@davie-fl.gov.