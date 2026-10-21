TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF PINE ISLAND AQUATIC CENTER POOL

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The Pine Island Aquatic Center, located at 3800 SW 92nd Avenue , is temporarily closed for essential maintenance to address a pool pump malfunction. The pool will remain closed until all repairs are completed. We will notify the public once operations resume.

Fitness Center Remains Open

The fitness center will remain open during normal hours: Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

For more information, please contact the Pine Island Fitness and Aquatic Center at 954-327-3926