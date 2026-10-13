TOWN OF DAVIE EXTENDS FREE TREE GIVEAWAY

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As part of the Town of Davie’s continued commitment to sustainability and community beautification, we’re excited to announce that the Free Tree Giveaway event has been extended.

are required in advance. The Tree Giveaway is open to Davie residents only. Residents can register to receive one fruit or native tree per household. Pre-registration and tree species selection

Available tree species include the following (while supplies last):

Trees will be distributed on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Pre-registration is required at www.davie-fl.gov/FreeTree . Pre-registered attendees will be notified of the exact pickup location. Please bring proof of Davie residency, such as a utility bill, TRIM notice, or another government-issued ID. Pre-registration will be verified prior to tree distribution.

Please note: If you received a tree at the Gardens Matter Day event, you are still eligible to re-register for second tree! Please complete the pre-registration form as normal.

Drive-Thru Instructions: Once participants are approved, picking up a tree is easy. Drive through the designated pickup area, and our team will load your tree directly into your vehicle. There is no need to park or exit your car. Please make sure you have enough space in your vehicle for the tree. All trees will come in a 3-gallon pot, except for the tropical sage, which will be in a 1-gallon pot. Tree height and size may vary.

For guidance on planting and caring for your tree, UF/IFAS offers practical resources to help your tree get off to a healthy start.

For more information, contact Leona Henry at 954-797-1035 or lhenry@davie-fl.gov