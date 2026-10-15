Traffic Impact Report in Davie Provided by FDOT

The following traffic impact report is courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Construction and maintenance-related lane closures on state highways in Broward County are expected now through October 29, 2026. Weather conditions may affect the schedule of nightly milling, resurfacing, and striping activities.

State Road 84/I-595 Corridor Resurfacing Project

Traffic Impacts:

Two inside lanes of Westbound I-595 just east of Davie Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, for asphalt repairs. Alternate nights are scheduled Monday, October 26, through Thursday, October 29, if needed.

Three outside lanes of westbound I-595 between Davie Road and SW 136th Avenue, along with select ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights from Sunday, October 18, through Sunday, October 25, with a backup date of Monday, October 26. No two consecutive off-ramps or on-ramps will be closed at the same time to minimize traffic disruptions.

All I-595 Express lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights now through Wednesday, October 21, with a backup date of Thursday, October 22.

Three inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Davie Road and SW 136th Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights now through Wednesday, October 21, with a backup date of Thursday, October 22.

Westbound I-595 at University Drive and the northbound University Drive entrance ramp to westbound I-595 will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on select nights through Thursday, October 15. The entrance ramp will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 18.

Traffic Impacts:

During this closure, traffic will be detoured via the I-75 exit ramp to westbound S.R. Griffin Road, to northbound Weston Road, to westbound Royal Palm Boulevard.

Advance Ramp Closure Notice: The I-75 southbound exit ramp to westbound Royal Palm Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, for mast arm installation. Thursday, October 29, will serve as a backup night if needed.

Royal Palm Boulevard at I-75 may have one lane closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.

I-75 from Griffin Road to SW 14th Street may have one lane closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.

State Road 817/University Drive Improvements Project

Additional Maintenance, Utility, Permit and Agency Project Lane Closures:

One of three lanes of the Westbound I-595 Express Lanes between University Drive and Pine Island Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through Friday, October 16, 2026.

One of two lanes of the Westbound I-595 exit ramp to Pine Island Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

Two of five inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Florida’s Turnpike and Davie Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

Two of five outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Florida’s Turnpike and Davie Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

One of four outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

One of three inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between US 441 and Florida’s Turnpike will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

One of three outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between US 441 and Florida’s Turnpike will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.