Traffic Impact Report in Davie Provided by FDOT
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Traffic Impacts:
-
Westbound I-595 at University Drive and the northbound University Drive entrance ramp to westbound I-595 will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on select nights through Thursday, October 15. The entrance ramp will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 18.
-
Three inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Davie Road and SW 136th Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights now through Wednesday, October 21, with a backup date of Thursday, October 22.
-
All I-595 Express lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights now through Wednesday, October 21, with a backup date of Thursday, October 22.
-
Three outside lanes of westbound I-595 between Davie Road and SW 136th Avenue, along with select ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights from Sunday, October 18, through Sunday, October 25, with a backup date of Monday, October 26. No two consecutive off-ramps or on-ramps will be closed at the same time to minimize traffic disruptions.
-
Two inside lanes of Westbound I-595 just east of Davie Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, for asphalt repairs. Alternate nights are scheduled Monday, October 26, through Thursday, October 29, if needed.
Traffic Impacts:
-
I-75 from Griffin Road to SW 14th Street may have one lane closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.
-
Royal Palm Boulevard at I-75 may have one lane closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.
-
Advance Ramp Closure Notice: The I-75 southbound exit ramp to westbound Royal Palm Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, for mast arm installation. Thursday, October 29, will serve as a backup night if needed.
-
During this closure, traffic will be detoured via the I-75 exit ramp to westbound S.R. Griffin Road, to northbound Weston Road, to westbound Royal Palm Boulevard.
-
Shoulder closures are permitted as needed.
-
Additional Maintenance, Utility, Permit and Agency Project Lane Closures:
-
One of three lanes of the Westbound I-595 Express Lanes between University Drive and Pine Island Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through Friday, October 16, 2026.
-
One of two lanes of the Westbound I-595 exit ramp to Pine Island Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.
-
Two of five inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Florida’s Turnpike and Davie Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.
-
Two of five outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Florida’s Turnpike and Davie Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.
-
One of four outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.
-
One of three inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between US 441 and Florida’s Turnpike will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.
-
One of three outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between US 441 and Florida’s Turnpike will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.
-
Two of five inside lanes of Eastbound I-595, west of US 441/State Road 7, will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.