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Community Press ReleasesTown Of Davie

Traffic Impact Report in Davie Provided by FDOT

By Community News Releases
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The following traffic impact report is courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Construction and maintenance-related lane closures on state highways in Broward County are expected now through October 29, 2026. Weather conditions may affect the schedule of nightly milling, resurfacing, and striping activities.
State Road 84/I-595 Corridor Resurfacing Project
The I-595 Corridor Resurfacing Project involves repaving and restriping I-595 and State Road 84 from I-75 to I-95, including Express Lanes, General Purpose Lanes, and adjacent segments of State Road 84. This project aims to extend pavement life and enhance safety for all road users. Weather may affect traffic monitoring site work. For more information, contact FDOT Project Manager Kris McKirdy at (954) 777-4586 or kris.mckirdy@dot.state.fl.us.

Traffic Impacts:

  • Westbound I-595 at University Drive and the northbound University Drive entrance ramp to westbound I-595 will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on select nights through Thursday, October 15. The entrance ramp will be fully closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, October 18.

  • Three inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Davie Road and SW 136th Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights now through Wednesday, October 21, with a backup date of Thursday, October 22.

  • All I-595 Express lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights now through Wednesday, October 21, with a backup date of Thursday, October 22.

  • Three outside lanes of westbound I-595 between Davie Road and SW 136th Avenue, along with select ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on select nights from Sunday, October 18, through Sunday, October 25, with a backup date of Monday, October 26. No two consecutive off-ramps or on-ramps will be closed at the same time to minimize traffic disruptions.

  • Two inside lanes of Westbound I-595 just east of Davie Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 25, for asphalt repairs. Alternate nights are scheduled Monday, October 26, through Thursday, October 29, if needed.

 
Project improvements include widening the I-75 mainline to add a lane and improve entry and exit movements, expanding the I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Royal Palm Boulevard and Griffin Road to increase capacity and traffic flow, and widening the I-75 bridge over the C-11 Canal. Additional enhancements involve installing Wrong-Way Driver Detection Systems at key locations, milling and resurfacing the roadway to ensure long-term infrastructure resilience, upgrading signs and pavement markings for better nighttime visibility, and replacing existing light poles with LED fixtures and installing additional lighting throughout the project area. For more information, contact Community Outreach Specialist Trisha Rangil at (754) 283-2929 or trisha.rangil@exp.com.

Traffic Impacts:

  • I-75 from Griffin Road to SW 14th Street may have one lane closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.

  • Royal Palm Boulevard at I-75 may have one lane closed nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.

  • Advance Ramp Closure Notice: The I-75 southbound exit ramp to westbound Royal Palm Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, for mast arm installation. Thursday, October 29, will serve as a backup night if needed.

    • During this closure, traffic will be detoured via the I-75 exit ramp to westbound S.R. Griffin Road, to northbound Weston Road, to westbound Royal Palm Boulevard.

    • Shoulder closures are permitted as needed.

State Road 817/University Drive Improvements Project
 
The State Road 817/University Drive Improvements Project in Davie is currently underway. Planned upgrades include widening northbound University Drive to improve traffic flow onto the I-595 ramp, installing new lighting, upgrading bus shelters, enhancing drainage, and adding safer sidewalks and road signage. One to two lanes heading northbound on University Drive (from south of SW 24th Street/Nova Drive to the I-595 entrance ramp) may be closed nightly, from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, as needed.
For questions about the State Road 817/University Drive Improvements Project, contact Community Outreach Specialist Angel Breedlove at (786) 494-6211 or abreedlove@corradino.com.
Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway for long-term infrastructure resilience, constructing a signalized mid-block pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of SW 16th Street, upgrading concrete sidewalks, curb ramps, pavement markings, and signage, improving pedestrian signals at the intersection of SW 54th Court, installing new and replacing existing light poles with LED fixtures, and installing concrete barrier walls south of Orange Drive adjacent to canal C-11. For more information, please contact the Community Outreach Specialist Angel Breedlove at (786) 494-6211 or abreedlove@corradino.com. No traffic impacts are expected.

Additional Maintenance, Utility, Permit and Agency Project Lane Closures:

  • One of three lanes of the Westbound I-595 Express Lanes between University Drive and Pine Island Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through Friday, October 16, 2026.

  • One of two lanes of the Westbound I-595 exit ramp to Pine Island Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

  • Two of five inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Florida’s Turnpike and Davie Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

  • Two of five outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Florida’s Turnpike and Davie Road will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

  • One of four outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between Nob Hill Road and Hiatus Road will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

  • One of three inside lanes of Westbound I-595 between US 441 and Florida’s Turnpike will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

  • One of three outside lanes of Westbound I-595 between US 441 and Florida’s Turnpike will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

  • Two of five inside lanes of Eastbound I-595, west of US 441/State Road 7, will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. now through October 16, 2026.

Visit www.d4fdot.com to learn more about District 4 FDOT projects. For the most current lane closure information, please refer to www.lcisv2.com.

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