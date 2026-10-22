WATERFORD PARK RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
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The Town of Davie invites the community to celebrate and explore Waterford Park’s transformation during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m.
Improved amenities and new upgrades include:
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Two new tennis courts.
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Six new pickleball courts.
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Resurfaced basketball courts.
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Upgraded LED lighting.
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Sidewalk reconstruction and a new asphalt trail.
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Upgraded site amenities.
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Restored racquetball and volleyball courts.
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Irrigation system repairs and installation of new sod.
These new additions enhance the park’s recreational amenities, accessibility and overall visitor experience while supporting the Town’s continued commitment to support open spaces and recreation.
From friendly matches on the new tennis and pickleball courts to afternoons spent shooting hoops or playing volleyball, the completed improvements, located at 15090 S. Waterford Drive, Davie, FL 33331, offer new ways for community members of all ages to play, connect and create lasting memories.
For more information, contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 954-797-1145.