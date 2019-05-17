2019 Inaugural Girls High School Beach National Championship – Miami-Dade County Teams – Ronald Reagan/Doral, Coral Reef & John A. Ferguson

Our local High-School Girls Beach Volleyball teams MADE HISTORY by participating in the Inaugural Girls High School Beach National Championship that we competed in over the weekend of May 11-12… We registered 3 Miami-Dade County High School Girls beach volleyball teams that represented very strong at last weekends Girls High School Beach National Championship, held at The Hickory Point Beach Complex in Tavares, Florida…

The event was a National Extravaganza! High-School beach volleyball athletes from all around came to battle to be crowned the Inaugural 2019 High-School Beach Volleyball National Champions!

The winners were from Windermere Prep. School, Orlando, FL crowning them as the first High-School Beach VB National Champions!

Proud to say that Miami-Dade County represented very strong, but came up a bit short in the competition…Players represented by three (3) Miami-Dade County Schools were from: Ronald Reagan/Doral, Coral Reef & John A. Ferguson.

The Inaugural High-School Beach National Championship allows high school athletes to showcase their sand/beach volleyball skills in front of many college coaches with a hope and potential opportunity to attain a volleyball scholarship one day. Of note, California, is the hotbed in this amazing sport, having UCLA win their 2nd Consecutive Collegiate Women’s national Championship for Division I schools this year. Florida is making a run in Beach/ Sand volleyball, and is not very far behind Cali having Florida schools such as FSU and FIU ranked in the top 10 national in recent years! and in Division II Collegiate Beach/Sand volleyball Tampa University were crowned the National Champions this year in Beach and in Indoor Women’s Volleyball.