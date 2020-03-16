BunnyPalooza at Seaquarium features Easter Parade, egg hunts, Foam Zone

Easter Weekend gets underway at Miami Seaquarium with BunnyPalooza, from Friday, Apr. 10, to Easter Sunday, Apr. 12.

With South Florida’s largest Easter parade and three days of continuous egg hunts, five acres of rides and bounce houses as well as visits from the Easter Bunny, BunnyPalooza is packed with tons of kid-friendly fun. The daily Easter Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. complete with floats, bands, strolling performers, costumed characters and, of course, the Easter Bunny.

Big savings are available when purchasing tickets in advance online at www.miamiseaquarium.com/BunnyPalooza. Tickets are $29.99 (plus tax) when you use promo code “Bunny.”

Miami Seaquarium is a marine-life park, located on Biscayne Bay that provides visitors with a greater understanding and appreciation for marine life through shows, presentations and exhibits. The park is an accredited member of the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and has been awarded the coveted Humane Certified certification, reinforcing Miami Seaquarium’s commitment to exceeding the standards of excellence for marine mammal care, husbandry, conservation and education.