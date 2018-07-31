Camaro 2SS: the fight among American muscle cars never stopped

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Chevrolet Camaro has come a long way even in just the past few years — and the 2018 Camaro 2SS is a shining example of what Chevy can offer in a sports car that you can drive every day.

There aren’t any significant changes to the Camaro lineup for 2018. Last year marked 50 years since the original Camaro was released as a competitor to the Mustang. Despite stopping production between 2003 and 2009, the Camaro always has been competing against its fellow American “muscle” counterparts, including the Dodge Challenger and the battle is as hot now as it was back in the late 1960s.

The Camaro 2SS has Chevys 6.2 liter V8 making 455 horsepower and 455 pound feet of torque. These numbers are almost identical to the Mustang GT’s 460 horsepower and 420 pound feet of torque, but the Camaro does it for less. The Camaro also is lighter than the Mustang so the torque advantage that is has over the Mustang means it is faster at the ever-important quarter mile. The Camaro I had was priced just a hair over $46,000 but the 2SS starts at $42,000 and comes with a lot of options as standard.

Another thing the Camaro has over its main rival is the ability to turn. While the Mustang can certainly take a corner well, the Camaro stays right where you point without any over or under steer. There is a reason you never see Camaros crash into crowds leaving car shows.

The car I had was a convertible and while I didn’t use it much due to the intense heat and humidity during the day, when I went out at night it was an absolute treat. It didn’t flex or flap at high speeds and could be opened or closed in less than a normal red light’s time.

The interior of the 2SS was better than I expected. High quality materials, comfortable yet bolstered seats, an elegant entertainment system, and intuitive button placement really made this an ideal car for long hauls. With a mpg rating of 27 highway and 17 city, it works well in every setting and again slightly better numbers than the Mustang.

Visibility in the Camaro left something to be desired, but that could be said for any soft top convertible. The same can be said for storage in the trunk. It sacrifices almost two cubic feet of storage over the already small 9.2 cubic feet in the coupe. The Camaro also has a strangely small opening for the trunk so even though you can fit some things in the trunk, you may not be able to actually get them into the trunk.

I believe that the Camaro is more than just the sum of its parts. It is fun to drive casually and rewarding to drive enthusiastically, but doesn’t suffer from thinking it has something to prove to everyone else on the road. This isn’t a car you buy for everyone else or to explain to others. Camaro 2SS is a car you buy for yourself.

