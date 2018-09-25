Candidates for Village Council District 1 – Patrick Fiore

Patrick Fiore is running for Palmetto Bay Council District 1.

Fiore, who moved to Miami in 1990, has served the residents of Florida during a 22-year career before retiring from state service in 2012. He helped find employment for homeless veterans and families while working for Camillus House and more recently he helped reunite families while employed as a subcontractor for the Department of Homeland Security.

He served as a councilmember for the Village of Palmetto Bay, elected to the District 1 seat in 2010. He served on the village’s Charter Review Committee in 2015-16, brought town hall meetings back, and instituted his “Council Person for a Day” program from 2010 to 2014.

He has been married to his wife, Judith, a school teacher, for 26 years. They have two children, Alixandria, who will be finishing her medical degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2019 and is currently at the University of Texas Medical Center in San Antonio, TX, and son, Gian Carlo, who is pursuing a career as a First Responder, both are graduates of Coral Reef High School.

All candidates were asked the following questions:

Q. If elected, what would you do in the first 100 days?

A. “In my first 100 days, I would like to put forth the following initiatives: Meet with the mayor of Miami-Dade County to push for immediate reinstatement of the four-way stop sign in Mangowood at the intersection of SW 148th Drive and 82nd Avenue as this is a tragedy waiting to happen; put forth legislation to substantially reduce permit fees for most home repair and home improvement projects; put forth legislation to ensure that in the Downtown Urban Village heights of new buildings and density are reduced, also meet with the mayor of Miami-Dade County on traffic relief for the Malbrook section.”

Q. What motivated you to run for office?

A. “My motivation to run for office comes from the fact that I have spent my whole career basically in public service, and a desire to go above and beyond to assist others, whether it was serving my community in elected office or helping homeless veterans find employment.”

Q. Why do you think you would be the best candidate for the position?

A. “I feel I would be the best candidate for this position based on my previous experience in county and municipal elected office, my ability to reach compromise and consensus, and the ability to reach out to my constituents in a timely manner, and to ensure the best interests of the residents always come first.”

— Gary Alan Ruse