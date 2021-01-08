Chairman Diaz and Vice Chairman Gilbert installed at ceremony held at Hard Rock Stadium

1 of 2

Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Oliver G. Gilbert III were sworn in as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners on Jan. 6 in an outdoor ceremony at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in front of supporters, friends, family and local officials.

Chairman Diaz, a U.S. Marine veteran, pledged to bring the values of honor, courage, dignity and respect to the task of leading his colleagues on the County Commission over the next two years, drawing on his decades of experience in public office to confront a range of challenges including COVID-19 and economic recovery. He reiterated his strong support for law enforcement and promised progress on the fronts of public transportation, environmental protection, and permitting reform.

“We will honor and make proud the voters of Miami-Dade County by doing the work they trusted us to do. We will tackle this work with courage to do what is hard while never forgetting what is right. And we will remain committed to every single one of the 2.8 million residents of this County,” Chairman Diaz said.

Vice Chairman Gilbert shared his personal rise from humble origins as an inspiring example of the kind of opportunities inherent in the American system, which the County Commission can continue to foster for Miami-Dade’s citizens.

“That’s the beauty of the place we live, that’s the beauty of America, that’s the beauty of Miami-Dade County, and that’s the beauty of our collective togetherness; we just have to embrace it,” Vice Chairman Gilbert said.

Chairman Diaz has served on the Commission since 2002 and also served as Commission Vice Chairman from 2009-10. Vice Chairman Gilbert served as Mayor of Miami Gardens for eight years before joining the County Commission in November 2020.