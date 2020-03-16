Fair creates sensory room for individuals with autism

The Youth Fair is back for an exhilarating 69th year, now through Sunday, Apr. 5, except for March 16-17 and 30-31.

This year, the Youth Fair has partnered with UM-NSU CARD to create a special sensory room, making this area autism-friendly. Through this collaborative partnership, the Youth Fair is providing a welcoming, compassionate environment equipped to provide sensory maps, sensory friendly bags and a sensory room.

The sensory room is available for individuals with ASD and related disabilities including learning difficulties, developmental disabilities, or sensory impairments. It provides the ability to utilize the space to de-escalate in a safe environment. Individuals will be able to take a break in a quiet, air-conditioned space that includes a matted floor, calming lights projected on the wall, relaxing sounds, ample seating, and interactive activities.

The sensory room can accommodate up to 12 guests. Individuals will be able to access the sensory room for up to 15 minutes at a time so that the room can remain available for anybody that needs to take a break and relax before continuing to enjoy their time at the Youth Fair.

“Creating a special sensory room is important to us. We want everyone to be able to experience the Youth Fair,” said Eddie Cora, president of the Youth Fair. “Providing an sensory-friendly environment allows families to spend more time together, while enjoying the diverse elements of the Youth Fair. We appreciate the support and guidance from UM-NSU Card to guide us through the process.”

The 2020 Youth Fair provides 21 days of breathtaking amusement rides, delicious foods, free live outdoor entertainment, free concerts and agricultural and academic student exhibits and much more. Kids 5 and under and seniors 65 and olderr enter free every day, all day. Free parking every day.

The Youth Fair offers many amenities for families including stroller and wheelchair rental, lost and found, paved walkways, convenient sitting areas, lush landscaping, restroom and diaper changing facilities and more. Premiere sponsors include PepsiCo, the South Florida Ford dealers and Sedano’s Supermarkets. For more information, visit www.fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.