FIU delivers toys to elementary school children

FIU delivered laptops, bikes, and other toys to Miami-Dade elementary school students on Thursday, Dec. 17.

This is the 29th year that FIU has given students at low-income schools surprises for the holidays while celebrating their academic achievements. Typically the FIU Children’s Holiday Celebration takes place at the university, but it went virtual this year because of COVID-19.

Three students from Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary and Jesse J. McCrary Elementary received laptops donated by Office Depot, while Walmart and FIU provided bikes and other toys for students selected by their principals. The selected students also participated in a virtual celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 15 with President Mark B. Rosenberg, FIU’s mascot Roary, and Santa Claus.

The students were third, fourth, and fifth graders from Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary School, Scott Lake Elementary School, Arch Creek Elementary School, Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, Frederick Douglass Elementary School, Liberty City Elementary School, Jesse J. McCrary, Jr. Elementary School, Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary and Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary School.