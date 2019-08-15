Florida Hempfest Officially Announces Florida Hempfest 2019 And Seattle Hempfest Network Partnership

Florida Hempfest recently announced it will officially host Florida Hempfest 2019 at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami, FL. The event offers a mixture of high-quality Hemp and CBD business professionals, top food truck vendors, and a range of expert panels presented by respected medical professionals, Veterans organizations, and patients within the Florida community. Other attractions include a holistic village of Hemp and CBD products, infused CBD cooking presentation, and the opportunity to learn about patient qualifications, petition signing, and to meet face-to-face with top contributors to Florida’s Hemp and CBD markets. Live music provided by Ganja Beach Holistic Radio and The Click.

Florida Hempfest 2019 is made possible by long-time Florida Resident, Rosemary Maseri. Rosemary has committed a lifetime of volunteer work for United Way, PTSA and personal advocacy for patient rights to access.

“My passion to help others began when I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2001. After losing my job because of my illness, I felt the need to dedicate my life to helping others whom have similar situations in their life,” stated Rosemary. “And when presented with the opportunity to put the first Official Florida Hempfest in motion, I knew so many more people would have access to the education and information they need to help them find a better quality of life. That is what Florida Hempfest 2019 will be all about.”

This year’s event already secured sponsorship commitments from Florida’s top dispensaries, with Trulieve committing to the event’s Platinum Sponsor, providing support for the official opening ceremony, and support to patient and Hispanic discussion panels.

Darnell Williams, Community Events Coordinator for Trulieve, stated, “Trulieve is proud to be the Platinum Sponsor for Florida Hempfest. Events like these are a crucial part of our initiative to help educate Patients, Non-Patients and Physicians alike. We hope the cannabis community will join us on October 12th & 13th at Florida Hempfest in the spirit of education and celebration of the ability to get Relief… Naturally.”

Additionally, Curaleaf committed to Florida Hempfest as the event’s Gold Sponsor and will provide support to Veterans For Cannabis and the event’s Veterans panel of speakers.

“As a leading provider of premium quality medical cannabis products, Curaleaf is proud to participate in this year’s Florida Hempfest,” shared Yesenia Garcia, Director of Marketing,Curaleaf Florida. “Our team looks forward to meeting Florida Hempfest attendees and sharing how medical cannabis may be an option that will allow them to live life well.”

Florida Hempfest is highlighted by well-known cannabis artist, Kole Trent and his generous contribution of an original Nugtopia painting for the official event poster.

ABOUT FLORIDA HEMPFEST – Florida Hempfest is a licensed affiliate of the nationally copyrighted Seattle Hempfest and subsequent Hempfest Network. Florida Hempfest is entirely funded by donations and ticket sales, as well as generous contributions sponsors and vendors make to the event. Florida Hempfest is accepting sponsors, vendors, and food trucks while space is available. More information can be found on the Official Florida Hempfest website at www.floridahempfest.net

Special thanks to Trulieve, Curaleaf, Grow Healthy, Rise, Miracle Leaf, Liberty Health Sciences, Sunshine Cannabis, Cannabis News Florida, Nugtopia, Ganja Beach, The Click, Global Advanced Botanicals, SMRT Collective, NORML of Florida, Flower Power Coffee Co.

CannaMoms.com, Spine and Wellness Centers of America, International Medical Consultants, Canny Granny Candies, Mindful Medicinals, Cannabis Cardz, Green Palms Health and Wellness, Veterans For Cannabis, Florida Cannabis Coalition, Florida CAN, Regulate Florida, Luminous Massage, MedWear Go, Ganesh Vapes, Botana Bliss, Kanaice, Beastro Bistro, Creative Corporate Catering and Club Twenty After.

ABOUT TRULIEVE – Trulieve is a vertically integrated “seed to sale” company and the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida with approximately 65% of the market share. Trulieve cultivates and produces all its natural products in-house and distributes those products to 29 Trulieve branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida, with additional markets in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.

ABOUT CURALEAF – Curaleaf is a leading vertically integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence in 12 states, owns and operates 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.