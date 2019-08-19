Friends of Gables High marks organization’s inaugural year

In its first year, Friends of Gables High has been busy collaborating with Coral Gables High School administration, Miami-Dade County School Board, City of Coral Gables officials, PTSA, alumni, and members of the community.

The organization’s mission is to restore Coral Gables High to its historic status as a top-rated high school in the country, advocate for healthy renovations to the campus, raise funds to enhance learning tools and key programs at the school, and establish an endowment of $5 million that will benefit the school in perpetuity.

A General Obligation Bond provided the initial $11.2 million to fund renovations at Gables High and, in September 2018, the School Board approved an additional $15 million. This brings the final investment in Gables High renovations to over $26 million. Initial improvements such as painting have been completed.

Friends of Gables High raised more than $65,000 in its inaugural year and has advocated for and achieved additional enhancements to the Gables High renovation plan.

In celebration of a successful fist year, charter chair June Thomson Morris and her husband, Allen Morris, opened their home in March for a reception for members and guests. As part of a “kickoff splash” at the reception, donors awarded $10,000 in grants to programs in immediate need at the school. Members and guests connected and shared ideas for the year ahead. Darrell Payne was elected chair for the 2019-20 school year.

To join Friends of Gables High, visit the website or join the group at its next social event on Sept. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Red Koi on Miracle Mile. Members, alumni, residents, friends — all are welcome.