Hot-blooded Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport is not for the faint-hearted

Since its introduction in 2017, the Alfa Romeo Giulia has delivered an appealing combination of style and driving fun. Beneath the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia’s seductive sheet metal lies a sharp-handling sports sedan with Italian heritage.

For 2020, Alfa Romeo has updated the interior and safety tech and added new standard features. The cabin is upscale and well appointed, particularly in the upscale Ti Sport model, which is what I recently got to test drive.

A revised center console tops the list of physical changes in the Giulia, with larger cup holders and additional cubbies, including more space for your phone on the available wireless charger. Alfa Romeo has also improved the quality of the materials in this area.

Infotainment system has an easy user interface and the larger 8.8-inch center touchscreen is now standard with improved graphics and functionality. Also, driver aids now include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, and active blind-spot assist.

I got to test drive the TI Sport Carbon AWD version, just one of the really hot trim levels to choose from with the 2020 Alfa Romeo.

So here’s the break down on the three trims: The base Giulia, the Ti, and the high-performance Quadrifoglio.

The Giulia and Ti models are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (280 horsepower, 306 lb-ft) that puts its power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. All this provides for snappy acceleration – and sounds great doing it. My test car also came with all-wheel drive, which is available for all 2.0-liter cars.

Standard features on the base Giulia include Brembo brakes, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio, and an eight-speaker audio system. Also, ambient interior lighting, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and a steering-wheel-mounted ignition button are all standard.

The Giulia Ti adds a few more features such as bigger wheels, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. It also gives you access to a wider variety of options. Notable picks include the Sport and Lusso styling packages and the Active Driver Assist package, which bundles a variety of advanced driver safety aids.

Other options on the Giulia Ti include an adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, sport front seats, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

Then there’s the Giulia Quadrifoglio – the most powerful version of the Giulia, but it’s the best equipped, the most expensive version of this stylish sedan series, and comes with the 505-hp V6 engine and some exterior upgrades.

I’m going on talking about the Quadrifoglio because the same carbon fiber hood and roof that are standard in this top trim level, along with some other carbon touches, were also featured on my TI Sport as part of an optional upgrade package. And inside, there was even more carbon-fiber trim.

The Ti Sport gets 26 miles per gallon in the city and 31 on the highway. It is base priced at $43,345. With the optional $7,000 “TI Sport Carbon Package,” the $3,250 “Active Driver Assist Package,” and a couple other nice add-ons, the MSRP is $59,640, with destination charges.

Want a hot-blooded Italian sports sedan? The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia TI Sport Carbon AWD is it! Ciao for now!

