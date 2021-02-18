Human sexuality educator and FIU professor offers expert insights

Self-pleasure and the rise of virtual dating as an outgrowth of COVID-19 is the topic of a special, free webinar human sexuality expert Dr. Sorah Dubitsky is presenting in partnership with Treece Financial Group and older-adult online communities, My Best Life Club and Solo Ager.

Dubitsky, a renowned and highly popular professor at Florida International University, is speaking for an hour at this exclusive engagement on Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 2 – 3 p.m.

To attend, please register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZclcO6tqDooHtWbMSDC9p1s_nmEn9zZzrbR

“I tell my students, `How do you know that sexuality and spirituality are utterly connected?’ What are millions and millions of people screaming when they reach an orgasm? The typical response is, `Oh, God!’” Dubitsky said. “The sense of having a transcendent experience with a dissolution of boundaries equates to an alignment of being one with the universe.”

A fun and revealing sex quiz with “naughty prizes” will serve as the warm-up to the free webinar broadcast on Zoom and Facebook. Susanne Veder, My Best Life Club’s Executive Program Director, will host the warm-up, which starts at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

About Dr. Sorah Dubitsky

Human Sexuality Educator , Author, Lecturer, and Adjunct Professor at Florida International University. She has been teaching and researching the psychology of sexual behavior for more than thirteen years. ( https://drsorah.com/sex-education ).

About Susanne Veder

Executive Program Director for developing, monitoring, and expanding services for My Best Life Club™, The Solo Ager™, and La Vida Pride™. Susanne has 25 years of experience providing high-quality customer service for Citibank, Universal American Financial Corp., Quest, and the U.S. Tennis Association.

About David Treece

Founder and CEO of Treece Financial Group, is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary with more than 30 years of experience providing financial planning to the LGBTQ community and advocating for it. Email him at david@davidtreece.com or call 305-751-8855.