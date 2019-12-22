Ideal Image hosts star-studded opening of newest MedSpa in Midtown Miami

Ribbon cutting co-hosted by Greater Miami Chamber features TV’s Rachel Lindsay

The nation’s leading MedSpa, Ideal Image, hosted a star-studded grand opening celebration, Dec. 12, at its newest location in Midtown Miami, one of South Florida’s most popular and fast growing open-air shopping districts.

The gathering featured a guest appearance by TV personality and star of The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay who was on hand to meet and greet guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) and CEO of Ideal Image MedSpa David Prokupek.

In addressing the crowd, Prokupek shared just how receptive the community has been in this area of downtown Miami.

“I can see why Midtown Miami has seen such tremendous growth in recent years,” he said. “It is truly a welcoming and vibrant district – and just the type of area we want to be in, with young professionals living and working right here.”

He noted that this ninth new Miami location joins with the 29 other Ideal Image stores operating in the state of Florida. And with more than 150 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada, it is the now largest chain of MedSpas in North America.

“We’ve been known mostly for laser hair removal, but we are now also number one in Botox and facials, fat reduction, and almost everything you want to do to make yourself beautiful,” Prokupek said.

“Miami is at the forefront of this industry,” he added. “It embraces aesthetics a little more broadly that the rest of the U.S. And with a large demographic that is really in tune with what we do, we decided to make Miami a 20-store market over the next three or four years, which is a really significant.”

As Ideal Image MedSpa continues to expand its local footprint, Prokupek said it was also the right time to join the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC).

“We recognize that partnering with the cities and communities is something that is very important to us – to give back and be engaged. We’ve always done that.”

As a new member of the chamber, GMCC leadership was on hand to officially welcome Ideal Image MedSpa as a co-host of the grand-opening event.

“We are extremely happy to welcome you here to this beautiful area of downtown Miami, which has seen tremendous growth in recent years – and continues to prosper,” said Maurice Gabriel, Vice President of GMCC Business and Sales.

“Ideal Image is right at the cross section of health, wellness, and beauty – one of the fastest growing segments of our economy with a huge impact on the entire city but especially here in Midtown Miami,” he said.

In fact, one of the area’s newest neighbors, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also attended the event to speak on behalf of Ideal Image and her experiences as a long client.

“This is very special opportunity for me, because I am a new Miami resident. This is my community now. This is where I live and where I have coffee with my girlfriends just up the block, and where I shop.” she said.

“But most exciting is that Ideal Image is now right down the road from where I live. One of the things that I love so much about this Ideal Image MedSpa is its mission to empower everyone to get the really natural results that they want and in the process, to help make people look and feel their best.”

The team of skin, face, and body specialists and medical professionals at Ideal Image MedSpa work together to help its customers develop a personalized, non-invasive treatment plan. From laser hair removal to Botox and fillers, skin lifting, and beyond, they only use the most advanced, cutting edge technology and services for real, natural-looking results.

During the party, guests enjoyed experiential activities, light bites and refreshments, and tours of the new clinic. They also had an opportunity to learn about the services and treatments Ideal Image offers, including laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, injectables (like Botox, Juvederm, Restylane and Voluma facial fillers), BroadbandLight Therapy, Ultherapy, Skin Lab, and more at the event.

It was also pointed out that Ideal Image MedSpa’s latest treatment, the O2 HydraFacial, is only offered at this Midtown Miami location and is not available yet at other Ideal Image clinics.

This advanced facial fuses two of the industries’ most coveted technologies – Intraceuticals & HydrafacialMD for exfoliation without skin irritation, providing an instant lift and visible skin tightening. Hydrafacial expertly prepares the skin by extracting and removing surface dead skin cells while Intraceuticals Serums + Oxygen powers skin collagen boosting and smoothing peptides to target the appearance of expression lines around the eyes, lips, and forehead while enhancing overall volume, hydration, and vitality.

About GMCC

As a member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, MedSpa is one of hundreds of organizations and companies benefitting from the services the chamber provides by bringing together the brightest minds in South Florida business to represent one voice, and forming lifelong, meaningful relationships along the way. For more information about GMCC call 305-577-5471 or visit the Chamber website.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is the nation’s leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the U.S. For more information about Ideal Image, its services, and franchise opportunities, visit the company website or the franchise site. Ideal Image MedSpa Midtown Miami is located at 3252 NE Buena Vista Blvd., Suite 112, Miami, FL 33137. For information, call 800-234-3325.