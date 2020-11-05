Is it allergies or COVID-19?

The early onset symptoms of Coronavirus may be similar to the ones of common seasonal allergies and it could be difficult to tell them apart. We have asked our doctors and we have compiled a generic explanatory list to make it easier. 

Please remember that each case is different and what we are sharing isn’t a substitution of care or a diagnosis, but a professional description of symptoms. 

ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

Sinus Congestion                                                                                                      Sneezing                                                                                                                    Wheezing                                                                                                                    Itchy Throat, Eyes, Ears, Nose                                                                                      Post-nasal Drip

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Fever                                                                                                              Shortness of Breath                                                                                              Muscle aches                                                                                                            Sore throat                                                                                                              Loss of taste and/or Smell                                                                                              Fatigue

IN COMMON

Coughing                                                                                                                  Runny Nose

What to do when in doubt? 

Stay home, maintain precautionary distance.

If symptoms persist stay in touch with your primary care physician or allergist. Consider getting tested, following CDC recommendations. 

Resources: https://thehealthnexus.org/is-it-seasonal-allergies-or-covid-19/

