Is it allergies or COVID-19?

The early onset symptoms of Coronavirus may be similar to the ones of common seasonal allergies and it could be difficult to tell them apart. We have asked our doctors and we have compiled a generic explanatory list to make it easier.

Please remember that each case is different and what we are sharing isn’t a substitution of care or a diagnosis, but a professional description of symptoms.

ALLERGY SYMPTOMS

Sinus Congestion Sneezing Wheezing Itchy Throat, Eyes, Ears, Nose Post-nasal Drip

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Fever Shortness of Breath Muscle aches Sore throat Loss of taste and/or Smell Fatigue

IN COMMON

Coughing Runny Nose

What to do when in doubt?

Stay home, maintain precautionary distance.

If symptoms persist stay in touch with your primary care physician or allergist. Consider getting tested, following CDC recommendations.

Resources: https://thehealthnexus.org/is-it-seasonal-allergies-or-covid-19/