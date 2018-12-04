Miami Foundation’s Give Miami Day 2018 raises $11.5 million

The Miami Foundation’s Give Miami Day set another annual fundraising record, once again showing Miamian’s tremendous support for area nonprofits and solidifying the day as one of the most active 24-hour charitable giving events in the U.S.

On Nov. 15, 20,795 donors invested $11.5 million into 758 local nonprofits participating in Give Miami Day 2018. Now in its seventh year, the event — held annually on the Thursday before Thanksgiving — has raised $47.5 million for local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from arts and housing to science and technology.

“Every year this event gets bigger and the momentum grows,” said Javier Alberto Soto, president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “This year we had a record number of nonprofits come on board and a record number of donors, which speaks volumes about the generosity of the people living in Miami-Dade County. Give Miami Day continues be a transformational vehicle to help tackle the issues and concerns that matter most to Miamians.”

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation was at the top of the Give Miami Day Leaderboard, raising the largest amount with donations totaling $743,831. The Community Arts Program received the highest number of individual gifts, an impressive 673 donations.